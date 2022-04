ROUND ROCK — Round Rock junior Maddy Azua gave her five senior teammates a Senior Night to remember Friday as the Dragons won their 10th straight game by beating visiting rivals Westwood 7-2 . Azua had three hits, including a huge sixth-inning blast far into the night, and had a hand in five of the seven Round Rock runs. Azua drove in one run with a first-inning single and two more with her home run, and she also earned the win in the circle by shaking off some rust and allowing just four hits with nine strikeouts in the complete-game effort.

