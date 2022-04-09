ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana man accused of committing 10 robberies over 3-month period

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LClaW_0f4V1pcH00
Charged: Kentrell Warnsley is accused in at least 10 robberies near his Louisiana apartment complex. (Jefferson County Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Louisiana man is accused of committing 10 armed holdups during a three-month span in an area within a half-mile of his apartment complex, authorities said.

Kentrell Warnsley, 18, of Metairie was arrested March 3 and charged with 10 counts of armed robbery, one count of motor vehicle theft, one count of illegal possession of stolen firearms, one count of resisting arrest and one count of hit-and-run driving, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Warnsley appeared via videoconference in Jefferson Parish Magistrate Court on Friday for a preliminary exam in the case, NOLA.com reported.

The robberies occurred between Dec. 15 and March 2 in Metairie, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Justin Jerry testified on Friday.

Warnsley was arrested the day after a robbery led to a car chase and a standoff at his apartment complex, according to NOLA.com. During his testimony, Jerry said a search of Warnsley’s apartment yielded stolen property from previous robberies, the website reported.

That included some of the victims’ driver’s licenses and credit cards, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators found a key to a stolen Nissan Maxima, Jerry testified. Investigators also discovered a gun that matched an extended magazine left inside the vehicle that was used during the March 2 chase, according to Jerry. The gun had been reported stolen out of Slidell, NOLA.com reported.

A receipt left in one of the stolen vehicles led detectives to a McDonald’s restaurant, where investigators viewed drive-thru video of Warnsley driving the stolen Nissan, Jerry testified.

Warnlsey was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna, online records show. Bail was set at $1.1 million.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Slidell, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Metairie, LA
City
Gretna, LA
CBS News

Man accidentally shoots pregnant teen to death in car while "playing with" handgun in Louisiana

A suspect has been arrested after accidentally shooting and killing a pregnant 17-year-old inside of a moving car, sheriff's officials in Baton Rouge, Louisiana said. WAFB-TV reports Chad Blackard, 23, was booked in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Karrington Smith, according to Casey Hicks, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. Blackard faces several charges, including negligent homicide, third-degree feticide and illegal use of weapons.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Nola Com#Nissan
KXRM

Deputies search for woman accused of committing domestic violence

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a woman accused of several crimes. According to the sheriff’s office, Triniti Redfern, 22, of Pueblo West is wanted on a warrant for first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and domestic violence. If you know where she is, call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KTAL

7 men facing murder and rape charges in Caddo

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Seven men were indicted Friday for charges related to homicide and rape charges. James Kelly Stubblefield, 55, of Ardmore, Oklahoma is indicted for second-degree murder for the shooting death of Jamar Norris Sr. in Nov. 2021. Norris was shot multiple times in a parking lot during an argument with his estranged girlfriend over a child custody agreement at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments in Shreveport.
CADDO PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
WAFB

Victim identified in shooting on Willow St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department said they are investigating a deadly shooting on Wednesday, April 6. Authorities said they were called out to the scene on Willow Street, which is located off North 23rd Street between Jefferson Avenue and Fuqua Street, shortly before 2:45 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

Escaped Camel Kills Two Men in Tennessee

In a bizarre story out of Tennessee, a crazed camel managed to escape from a petting zoo and, in the ensuing chaos, killed two unfortunate men who came across the rampaging creature. The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred last Thursday afternoon at a location known as Shirley Farms in the community of Obion. Although the circumstances surrounding how the event began are uncertain at this time, the local sheriff's office indicated that their involvement began when they received a call about a loose camel in the area that was "attacking people."
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

White teen seen on video throwing cotton, whipping Black student charged

HOUMA, La. — A 15-year-old ninth-grader was arrested and charged with a hate crime this week in connection with a racist bullying incident at a Catholic high school in Louisiana, authorities said. The student at Vandebilt Catholic High in Houma was charged with simple battery and hate crime and...
HOUMA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Eleven arrested in drive-by shooting that killed 6-year-old

Eleven people have been arrested in connection to a March 20 drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old girl, and police are searching for one more suspect. Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief F. Fondel said the child, Draya Michelle Guillory, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1400 block of Mill Street.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
88K+
Followers
99K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy