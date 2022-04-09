'This game will rip your heart out': Ole Miss rallies back, falls in extras to Alabama

Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez had three home runs Saturday, but the Rebels' bullpen allowed eight runs as Alabama clinced the series in Oxford with a 12-10 victory. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

OXFORD — After surrendering a four-run lead to Alabama Saturday — capped off by a go-ahead grand slam from Drew Williamson in the top of the seventh inning — Ole Miss rallied back from a 10-7 deficit to send the game into extra innings. Crimson Tide third baseman Zane Denton then hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the tenth to propel the Crimson Tide to a 12-10 victory.

The Tide clinched the series after also winning Game 1 7-4 Friday. Ole Miss has lost three-straight games.

Sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez hit three home runs for Ole Miss, becoming the first player in program history to accomplish the feat since 1999. His third home run of the day came in the eighth inning and brought the Rebels within a run.

Trailing 10-9 in the bottom of the ninth, senior first baseman Tim Elko tied the game with a solo shot.

The Rebels (19-11, 4-7 SEC) took a 7-3 lead after five innings following a five-run fourth.

“We’ve been challenging the guys to put it all on the line and compete. And you know, we did today. Obviously, we didn’t pitch it well, but I thought we competed,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “I thought we competed on the mound, I thought we competed in the field … and then obviously, offensively it was a good day for us so, it’s just disappointing.

“This game will rip your heart out. And that was the point (postgame), to not shy away from this. When you put it on the line, sometimes it doesn’t work, but you have to be able to compete like this every day. We haven’t. We’ve been too up and down. Today we did, and it didn’t work out.”

Sophomore Jack Dougherty pitched in relief of senior John Gaddis, who went 3 2-3 innings and surrendered three runs. Dougherty gave up three runs in the sixth to narrow the Alabama (20-12, 6-5) deficit to just a one run.

A potential inning-ending double play ball to third base in the seventh turned into a fielding error, eventually leading to a bases loaded situation for the Crimson Tide with senior closer Brandon Johnson on the mound. Johnson, who surrendered a go-ahead home run against Southern Miss on Tuesday, gave up the grand slam that put the Crimson Tide up 10-7.

The Rebels’ bullpen gave up eight earned runs in the loss.

“Being a closer, you can have some great moments right? When you win, you’re on the field finishing … It’s been a tough week for (Johnson),” Bianco said. “But he’s our guy. He’s terrific. And when you get put in that spot, you want them to go after an be aggressive. And he’s done that.”

Gonzalez came back in the eighth inning and completed the hat trick, launching a ball to right field with a runner on base to narrow the deficit to one run. It set the stage for Elko’s clutch shot to deep left field to lead off the bottom of the ninth.

A single from sophomore designated hitter Kemp Alderman and a walk from sophomore right fielder Calvin Harris sent senior pinch hitter Hayden Leatherwood and junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst to the plate with the winning run in scoring position. Neither was able to get the run home, though, sending the game into extra innings.

With two outs in the top of the 10th, Denton hit the second home run of the day off Johnson. The Rebels were retired in order in the bottom of the inning.

“The second (message) was, stay together. When things don’t go your way, you have a tough week or so, it’s easy to not only get down but, be careful what you hear around. You have to make sure that you stay in your dugout, put your arm around your people and get ready to compete tomorrow.”

Ole Miss and Alabama wrap up the series Sunday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. Junior Jack Washburn will start for the Rebels.

