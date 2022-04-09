VIDEO: FCNA onboard at Daytona, with Samantha Tan

Just about everybody was talking about the NASCAR Xfinity Series fight and that includes the legend Kenny Wallace. So, the former Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year had a little bit to say on the matter. And, if you thought he would be upset, you don’t know Wallace. He was a bit taken aback by the fact others were taken aback by the whole incident. While others condemned the actions, Wallace cheered a little bit.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO