VIDEO: FCNA onboard at Daytona, with Samantha Tan

Just about everybody was talking about the NASCAR Xfinity Series fight and that includes the legend Kenny Wallace. So, the former Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year had a little bit to say on the matter. And, if you thought he would be upset, you don’t know Wallace. He was a bit taken aback by the fact others were taken aback by the whole incident. While others condemned the actions, Wallace cheered a little bit.
This weekend, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. raced in the Xfinity Series and his family came along to the track. He’s a girl dad now, and that means loading up the minivan and heading on down to the track these days. Of course, the driver has memories of going to the track as a kid with his own dad. It all comes full circle, doesn’t it?
NASCAR fans will get a treat as Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip will be coming out of retirement to call the Food City Dirt Race in Bristol. That’s right. You just might get lucky to hear one more “Boogity, boogity, boogity” from Darrell Waltrip on April 17 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The first night race for the NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Speedway was a cakewalk for Hendrick Motorsports—until a late caution sent the race to overtime, that is. William Byron survived a final restart and a mistake on the white-flag lap to win Saturday night’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at the .526-mile short track.
NASCAR announced some big broadcasting news on Saturday night. During the Cup Series race in Martinsville on Saturday evening, FOX announced that a legendary figure will return to the broadcasting booth. Darrell Waltrip will be back in Bristol. From NASCAR:. NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Darrell Waltrip, who retired as...
Jimmie Johnson will drive the No. 48 Honda in morning practice after fracturing his hand in a crash on Friday. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver will decide whether he can continue with the remainder of the weekend after the 45-minute outing is complete. “I do have a fracture in my...
Though he’s technically retired, the siren song of the thunderous stock cars and roaring fans is too alluring to resist for Dale Earnhardt Jr, who returns to the NASCAR track once a year for an Xfinity Series race. This weekend’s Call 811 Before You Dig 250 was that race, stirring excitement in everyone from Dale Jr to Martinsville Speedway officials to current NASCAR drivers.
It was 30 years ago this weekend that RACER magazine was launched at a gala party held during the Grand Prix of Long Beach weekend. RACER founder and CEO Paul Pfanner looks back on the launch and the story leading up to it…. After a gestation period that spanned three...
DARLINGTON, S.C. (April 11, 2022) – Darlington Raceway and Goodyear, the “Official Tire of NASCAR,” announce a renewal of its entitlement sponsorship of the Goodyear 400, NASCAR’s Official Throwback Weekend Cup Series race for 2022. The Goodyear 400 will celebrate the history of stock car racing and signify another milestone chapter in Goodyear’s 68-year affiliation […]
Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans claimed victory on the streets of Rome for the second time in his ABB FIA Formula E World Championship career, pulling away from the field leading Envision Racing’s Robin Frijns and Mercedes-EQ’s Stoffel Vandoorne in third in the first of two races on the 19-turn, 3.385km/2.1-mile street circuit.
A few weeks ago, Denny Hamlin expressed approval for his two-car 23XI Racing team and their four top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series’ first five races. By all conceivable metrics, the team showed significant improvement over their 2021 debut when Bubba Wallace didn’t score a top-10 until the month of June. Furthermore, considering Toyota’s overall struggles to begin the 2022 season, the 23XI team actually looked like the OEM’s bright spot headed into COTA last month.
Ferrari completed the first day of racing action Saturday as part of Ferrari Racing Days at Daytona International Speedway. With Coppa Shell categories running in the afternoon hours, and Trofeo Pirelli running into the evening under the lights at the World Center of Racing, the thousands of spectators in attendance delighted in a day full of on-track action and fierce competition.
The video was a nod to NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough. Dale Earnhardt Jr made his one and only NASCAR Xfinity Series start of 2022. That came on Friday night at Martinsville Speedway. Ahead of the race, Dale Jr strapped into the machine to get fitted for a seat. As he...
It’s been a recent topic of debate among NASCAR fans. Some are for shorter races while others are totally fine with the length as is and some are in the middle where they support shorter distances in some races but not others. Specifically, the Crown Jewel events. This weekend’s Martinsville Cup race, which was typically 500 laps, was shortened by 100 laps and the race ended in under three hours.
Practice and qualifying are complete for the first event of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Western Championship season. Track time at Thunderhill Raceway Park began with three practice sessions combining all of the series classes. Greg Pickett and Roy Fulmer IV swapped spots at the top of the leaderboard throughout the day, but Pickett’s lightning-fast, track-record breaking lap in qualifying earned him the first Motul Pole Award of the season.
Ferrari Challenge driver Joe Rubbo (Ferrari of Long Island) shares offers us some insight into the tricky first corner at Daytona International Speedway in this weekend’s edition of “Know the Track.”. Watch below or click here.
Austin Dillon owned that the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team didn’t have a better shot at winning Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway. Dillon, who ran second at the time of the final caution, restarted third in overtime, taking the inside lane behind leader William Byron. Dillon knew what he wanted to do going into Turn 1 but a mistake on the restart negated those plans.
