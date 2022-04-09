ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift, ‘Cobra Kai’ among top nominees for Kids’ Choice Awards

By City News Service Inc.
 2 days ago
Taylor Swift performs in Australia in 2012. | Photo courtesy of Eva Rinaldi/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Taylor Swift, Adele, “Cobra Kai” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” are among the top nominees heading into Saturday evening’s traditionally green-slime-filled Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Swift and Adele are both nominated for favorite female artist, as are Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B and Lady Gaga. Competing for favorite male artist are Bruno Mars, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber. Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” is up for favorite TV show honors, competing with “Are You Afraid of the Dark?,” “Danger Force,” “Raven’s Home,” “That Girl Lay Lay” and “The Baby-Sitters Club.”

“Cobra Kai,” meanwhile, leads the nominations for favorite family TV show, a category that also includes “iCarly,” “Loki,” “WandaVision,” “The Flash” and “Young Sheldon.”

The annual awards show, honoring younger viewers’ favorite stars, sports figures, musicians, movies and TV programs, is known for its liberal doses of green slime dumped on celebrities to the delight of the audience.

Nickelodeon officials vowed that Saturday’s event will be a “night filled with 1,000 epic slimings and dozens of fun-filled pranks celebrating fan-favorite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more.”

Among those scheduled to serve as presenters at the event — and thus becoming potential slime victims — are Adele, Awkwafina, Eilish, Cardi B, Grande, Tom Holland, LeBron James, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran and Swift.

The event will be hosted by actress Miranda Cosgrove and multiple-Super Bowl-winning tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The Kids’ Choice Awards are chosen by fan voting.

