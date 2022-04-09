ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies aged 24 after being struck by vehicle

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUGpe_0f4UzV3T00

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed Saturday when he was hit by a dump truck while he was walking on a South Florida highway.

Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda confirmed the accident on westbound Interstate 595. Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miranda didn't say why the 24-year-old Haskins was on the highway at the time. The accident caused the highway to be shut down for several hours.

"He was just walking on the highway and got hit," Miranda told The Associated Press.

Haskins' death sparked an outpouring of grief from multiple corners of the NFL , particularly with his former teammates with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders.

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time."

Haskins was selected by Washington in the first round of the 2019 draft out of Ohio State. He started seven games as a rookie, going 2-5. He was 1-5 in six starts the next season for the team, then was released.

Washington coach Ron Rivera said he was "absolutely heartbroken" to learn of Haskins' death.

"Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him," Rivera said in a release. "This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed. Our entire team is sending our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family at this time."

Ohio State posted a photo of Haskins on its Twitter feed. It read: "Leader. Legend. Forever a Buckeye."

The Steelers gave Haskins a chance to resurrect his career in January 2021 when they signed him a month after being released by Washington. Humbled by the decision, Haskins stressed he was eager to work hard and absorb as much as he could from Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph. He made the roster as the third-stringer but only dressed once, serving as the backup in a tie with Detroit after Roethlisberger was placed into the COVID-19 protocol the night before the game.

"The world lost a great person today," Steelers star T.J. Watt posted on Twitter. "When Dwayne first walked into the locker room I could tell he was an upbeat guy. He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted."

Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert both praised Haskins for his improvement since joining the team, and the Steelers re-signed him to a one-year deal as a restricted free agent in March. He was expected to compete with Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky for a spot.

"Dwayne meant so much to so many people," Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward posted on Twitter. "His smile was infectious and he was a guy you wanted to be around. We are all in shock about losing him. We are going to miss the heck out of him as well. We lost you way too early. Luckily I got a chance to get to know you. RIP DH."

Haskins appeared to be working in South Florida this week with several teammates, including Trubisky, running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

"Devastated," Rudolph said on social media.

AP

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields reacts to Dwayne Haskins' death

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins passed away Saturday after being struck by a vehicle in Florida, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who received the information from Haskins' agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins was 24-years-old. Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was Haskins' successor at Ohio State and was sad upon hearing the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday in Florida.Haskins' agent, Cedric Saunders, told ESPN about the quarterback's death, and the Steelers released a statement extending their condolences.“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.“Our thoughts...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Tony Dungy appearance

Tony Dungy is a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, having won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and compiling a 139-69 record over 13 years leading the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s often considered one of the NFL’s elder statesmen and an ambassador for the league...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky mourns Dwayne Haskins

Teammates, both past and present, of Dwayne Haskins have flooded social media to send their thoughts and regards on the passing of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. Most recently, newly-signed QB Mitchell Trubisky has sent his regards. Haskins was killed after being struck by a dump truck in South Florida. He...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WHIO Dayton

Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed after hit by car in Florida, agent says

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed after being struck by a vehicle Saturday morning, his agent said. He was 24. Cedric Saunders told ESPN that Haskins, who was in competition to replace the retired Ben Roethlisberger as the team’s starting quarterback, died in South Florida. Haskins, who was a standout at Ohio State University and led the Buckeyes to a Rose Bowl victory after the 2018 season, joined Pittsburgh after two seasons with the Washington Football Team.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Considering A Big Quarterback Move

Buckle up, Saints fans. New Orleans’ front office is reportedly considering a major move to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Saints are reportedly considering packaging picks No. 16 and 19 in the 2022 NFL Draft to move up. They’d do so with the goal of drafting either Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NESN

Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers Has Problem With Adam Schefter’s Dwayne Haskins Tweet

Jakobi Meyers is among many who took issue with how Adam Schefter reacted to the death of former NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Early Saturday morning, the 24-year-old Haskins was struck and killed by a dump truck while attempting to cross an interstate highway near Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Haskins had been in Southern Florida training with some of his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Believes The Growing Tom Brady Rumor

After a 39-day retirement, Tom Brady announced he was returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the legendary quarterback has since been linked to another team. There have been rumors that Brady was actually close to coming back and joining the Miami Dolphins, where he’d have teamed up with Sean Payton, who also retired this offseason after almost two decades coaching the New Orleans Saints.
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

The Independent

597K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy