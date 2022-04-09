Man stabbed on Manor Pkwy. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place early Saturday morning on Manor Parkway in the city.

Officers say a 39-year-old man met officers at the scene and told them an unknown person stabbed him.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Officers say the victim was stabbed in his abdomen area and his injury is not life-threatening, authorities say.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are still under investigation.

