Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10K civilians

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
A Florida teen was fatally wounded while he and a friend took turns wearing body armor and shooting each other, police said. Christopher Leroy Broad, 15, died the evening of April 3 after being rushed to a hospital, according to police in Belleview, a community about 60 miles northwest of Orlando.
In the story of the shooting that took place at Taboo Nightclub & Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids this weekend, another development was reported this afternoon. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Timothy Liddell Rush, 32, shot both Nicole Owens, 35, and another man. The man suffered serious injuries, while Owens died. Rush reportedly fathered a child with Owens. The two had the child in 2021, and Rush also stated he once worked at the club.
