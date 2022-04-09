ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Their view: Time is now to legalize adult-use marijuana

By Mike Regan Guest Columnist
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48wVbx_0f4UyYoH00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

When I first started talking about legalizing adult-use marijuana, I got the expected question from constituents, friends, and colleagues: How could I, as a former U.S. Marshal, support legalizing marijuana?

I have reached this position after thoughtful study over the past several years, with the start being Pennsylvania’s legalization of medical marijuana in 2016 when I was a leader on the issue in the House of Representatives.

What medical marijuana has shown us is that there is a place for safe, regulated marijuana, and that it does have benefits to its users.

Unfortunately, the long-standing prohibition of marijuana has been the norm with many of us being raised to “just say no.” This makes changing minds and policy difficult. My 23 years in law enforcement, however, didn’t train me to run from difficult situations but rather toward them. It is in my nature to investigate and find the truth and to protect my fellow citizens.

That is what I have been doing and continue to do with respect to adult-use marijuana legalization.

One finding that has been clear for many years now is that prohibition and its enforcement have failed. Instead, there is seemingly a general consensus for accepting the status quo, which is unfathomable. Communities across the commonwealth have taken it upon themselves to decriminalize marijuana, which only continues to fuel the illicit market and put Pennsylvanians in harm’s way when buying and using marijuana. Further, an estimated $325 million a month is flowing from Pennsylvania to the illicit market and bankrolling violent cartels, who are destroying our communities.

Are we as a commonwealth OK with the status quo? Are we willingly going to continue to allow criminals to reap $4 billion annually from our own family and friends for a product that is sold to anyone regardless of age, that is not tested to ensure safety, that is not taxed, and that lacks oversight?

Or are we as a commonwealth going to recognize that it is time to stop funding violence and to start looking at marijuana for what it could be – not for what it is in the harmful form being sold on the streets?

We have the opportunity to build off of our current medical marijuana program that has proven marijuana can be grown and sold responsibly in Pennsylvania and provide the estimated two million-plus Pennsylvanians currently using marijuana with a safe product that is not laced with dangerous drugs such as fentanyl or PCP.

In the simplest of terms, our choices are between safe or unsafe; tested or untested; age controlled or available to all; and tax revenue or criminal gain.

And that is why I have come to my current belief that we must legalize adult-use marijuana, also known as cannabis – to protect our communities. A choice between the status quo and a regulated market is so obvious it is hard to imagine who disagrees.

As it turns out, very few do.

A recent poll asked 1,500 Pennsylvanians from every corner of the commonwealth a very simple question: With what you now know about current illegal cannabis in Pennsylvania, do you believe it is better to maintain the illicit market status quo or to legalize, regulate and tax non-medical use of cannabis by adults?

More than 90% agreed that, when presented with the two genuine choices available to us, the logical course was to legalize, regulate and tax adult-use cannabis.

Ninety percent. In this day and age, that’s as close to consensus as we come.

This same poll showed the rapidly shifting views on cannabis – now a widely accepted medical treatment in 45 states. It showed the expected generational shift, but it also demonstrated the changing understanding of cannabis, as the majority of respondents viewed prescription drugs and alcohol as more dangerous than cannabis by a wide margin.

These findings speak volumes, and it is clear that the time has come to say goodbye to prohibition and the status quo, and instead, establish an adult-use marijuana policy that takes control away from violent criminals and protects Pennsylvanians from a tainted product while funding important initiatives to protect the health and safety of our communities.

State Sen. Mike Regan represents Pennsylvania’s 31st Senatorial District covering parts of Cumberland and York counties.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

With Vote To Legalize On The Horizon, Recreational Marijuana Approval Remains High, Poll Finds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two-thirds of Marylanders support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, according to the latest Goucher College poll released Tuesday. Support for the legalization of cannabis is at its highest point since Goucher College starting polling around marijuana in October 2013. Although a majority of those polled supported legalization, there was some clear division in support along party lines. Among Democrats, 77% support while 18% percent oppose it. More Republicans are supporting legalizing marijuana use than ever before, with 50% of those polled supporting the move and 47% opposing it. Among independents, 60% support it and 34% oppose it. Only 57% of residents supported legalizing...
ELECTIONS
Kait 8

Push to legalize recreational marijuana continues

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A push for recreational pot in the natural state. Multiple proposals are battling it out for voter signatures. One organization said it is going to resubmit an initiative to gain more momentum for 2024. Signatures are important to qualify for a spot on the ballot. Melissa...
ARKANSAS STATE
thecentersquare.com

More hesitation on marijuana legalization in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Though Senate hearings on adult-use recreational marijuana have had a sense of “when, not if” the drug would be legal, at least one senator is calling for more skepticism. While the three previous hearings have focused on the potential for boosting state tax...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WLWT 5

Kentucky House passes bill to legalize medical marijuana

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky House endorsed legalizing medical marijuana, passing a bill Thursday to strictly regulate the use of cannabis for a list of eligible medical conditions. The high-profile measure cleared the Republican-dominated House on a 59-34 vote after a long, sometimes-emotional debate. The years-long debate now shifts...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Legalizing Marijuana#Marijuana Legalization#U S Marshal
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

These are the most and least federally-dependent U.S. states

Republican-leaning states tend to be more reliant on federal funding, according to a recent study from WalletHub. The analysis looked at the return on taxes paid to the federal government, the share of federal jobs, and federal funding as a share of state revenue, and weighed the federal aid dependence of each state's government and their residents separately.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
FOX2Now

Missouri has the least expensive gas in the US

How gas prices have changed in Missouri in the last week. U.S. crude futures fell on Tuesday, March 29, extending losses of nearly 7% on Monday. Fears of a drop in fuel demand after Shanghai’s COVID-19–related lockdown of roughly 26 million people have contributed to falling prices, along with peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.
MISSOURI STATE
Vice

Drug Users Can Now Legally Buy Pure Fentanyl for Dirt Cheap in Canada

A harm-reduction organization in Vancouver is helping people addicted to opioids buy pharmaceutical-grade fentanyl at street prices as an alternative to the illicit drug supply—a first in North America. As first reported by the Globe and Mail, Portland Hotel Society launched its “enhanced access program” last week. The program...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sentinel

Rush to legalize recreational marijuana ignores real public health and safety concerns

There has been a lot of news surrounding the recent Senate Law and Justice Committee hearings regarding the legalization of recreational marijuana, and as a member of that committee, I am concerned about the discussions that have taken place. The hearings have seemed one-sided, and the topics covered have been used to advance recreational marijuana legislation rather than provide a thorough vetting of all aspects of this controversial issue.
U.S. POLITICS
Eagle 106.3

Unfortunately Arkansas Is Not One Of the Most Friendliest States

What states are the most friendly in the United States? How does the natural state Arkansas fair on this list of the friendliest states?. If you are from the South like I am you have always been told that folks from this area are friendly. Definitely friendlier than people from the North, but is that really true. I found a story on the friendliest states and of course, I had to see how all of the states n the South faired. Some states in this story from Big Event Travel, it was not surprising with New York being most unfriendly:
ARKANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Senate launches effort to legalize medical marijuana by end of session

TOPEKA — Retired Holton mechanic Jim Ricketts is a criminal. That’s just because the 71-year-old relies on marijuana every night to ease the pain of injuries suffered in a pair of car crashes, including one that broke his neck. Smoking pot allows him to sleep at night. Ricketts attended a Senate hearing Wednesday on legislation […] The post Kansas Senate launches effort to legalize medical marijuana by end of session appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill introduced to permanently allow to-go alcoholic drinks in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania alcohol laws may get more permissible courtesy of a bill that would permanently enable to-go cocktails sales by bars and restaurants. Sen. Daniel Laughlin, R-Erie, introduced SB1138 to alleviate businesses that still haven’t economically recovered from the pandemic’s effects. “This legislation will...
DRINKS
Times Leader

Times Leader

9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy