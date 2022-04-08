Sun Devil Lacrosse Gets First Win over Stanford

The Oregon Ducks’ quarterbacks room got a little bit bigger on Sunday morning. 3-star quarterback Marcus Sanders, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound player from James Logan High School in Union City, California, announced that he would be committing to the University of Oregon as a preferred walk-on and joining the team this offseason. The Ducks offered Sanders as a PWO last month, offering a chance to add some depth to Oregon’s QB room. At the moment, there are the three scholarship players in Bo Nix, Ty Thompson, Jay Butterfield, and also A.J. Abbott as well. AGTG!! Blessed to be committed to The University of Oregon!! #scoducksThe best birthday ever!!@CoachDanLanning @KennyDillingham @KTPrepElite @CoachDanny10 @RNA_sports @logancoltsfb @Provinggroundsp @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/T4e948rQRJ — Marcus Sanders (@marcussandersqb) April 10, 2022 (Insert Player Name)’s Recruiting Profile Rating Stars Overall State Position 247 3 80 CA QB Rivals N/A N/A CA QB ESPN N/A N/A CA QB On3 Recruiting 3 N/A CA QB 247 Composite N/A N/A CA QB Vitals Hometown Union City, California Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-foot-6 Weight 205 pounds Class 2022 Recruitment Offered on March 16th, 2022 Visited Oregon on April 8th Film Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Oregon Ducks take big jump up in national recruiting rankings following commitment of OT Josh Conerly

