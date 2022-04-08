ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Sun Devil Lacrosse Gets First Win over Stanford

thesundevils.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMPE, Ariz. - Sun Devil Lacrosse finally got over the hump, defeating Stanford for the first time on Friday evening at Sun Devil Soccer/Lacrosse Stadium. Arizona State (6-6, 4-2) proved to be the better team from the opening draw, outscoring the No. 22 Cardinal each of the four quarters en route...

thesundevils.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Sports

ASU, Herm Edwards continuing to add transfers after spring game

There are more than a few question marks surrounding the upcoming season for the Arizona State Sun Devils and head coach Herm Edwards. The spring game took place on Saturday and fans got to see the first glimpse at not just the team as a whole, but specifically the quarterback, offensive line and cornerback groups for the upcoming season.
TEMPE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3-star QB Marcus Sanders commits to Oregon Ducks as 2022 PWO

The Oregon Ducks’ quarterbacks room got a little bit bigger on Sunday morning. 3-star quarterback Marcus Sanders, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound player from James Logan High School in Union City, California, announced that he would be committing to the University of Oregon as a preferred walk-on and joining the team this offseason. The Ducks offered Sanders as a PWO last month, offering a chance to add some depth to Oregon’s QB room. At the moment, there are the three scholarship players in Bo Nix, Ty Thompson, Jay Butterfield, and also A.J. Abbott as well. AGTG!! Blessed to be committed to The University of Oregon!! #scoducksThe best birthday ever!!@CoachDanLanning @KennyDillingham @KTPrepElite @CoachDanny10 @RNA_sports @logancoltsfb @Provinggroundsp @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/T4e948rQRJ — Marcus Sanders (@marcussandersqb) April 10, 2022   (Insert Player Name)’s Recruiting Profile Rating Stars Overall State Position 247 3 80 CA QB Rivals N/A N/A CA QB ESPN N/A N/A CA QB On3 Recruiting 3 N/A CA QB 247 Composite N/A N/A CA QB Vitals Hometown Union City, California Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-foot-6 Weight 205 pounds Class 2022 Recruitment Offered on March 16th, 2022 Visited Oregon on April 8th Film Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Oregon Ducks take big jump up in national recruiting rankings following commitment of OT Josh Conerly
UNION CITY, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
California State
Tempe, AZ
College Sports
Tempe, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Tempe, AZ
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Oregon football players file suit against UO, Willie Taggart, NCAA, seeking $125.5 million

You may remember a few years ago when there was a medical scandal inside the Oregon Ducks football program that left a pair of players hospitalized in 2017 after reported strenuous offseason workouts resulted in rhabdomyolysis and other injuries. Those players, Doug Brenner and Sam Poutasi, are now reportedly seeking $100 million in damages from the NCAA as well as a subsequent $25.5 million in damages for pain and suffering from the NCAA, the University of Oregon, and former Oregon Ducks’ head coach Willie Taggart, who was at the head of the program at the time. RelatedOregon RB Sean Dollars is 'competing...
EUGENE, OR
Orlando Sentinel

UF’s Billy Napier miffed by Gators’ penalty-ridden scrimmage

Florida coach Billy Napier built a winner at Louisiana because the Ragin’ Cajuns rarely beat themselves. Napier aims to instill a similar mindset and discipline level with the Gators. Saturday’s scrimmage, the team’s second of spring practices, was a stumble in the wrong direction. “We had too many undisciplined penalties — that’s probably the main takeaway,” Napier said. “I’m not sure how ...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Lacrosse#Lacrosse Players#Sun Devils#Pac 12#Arizona State#The Maroon Gold
Daily Mail

Former Oregon offensive lineman Doug Brenner asks for $100 MILLION in damages as part of a lawsuit against the NCAA over 'permanent injuries he suffered during dangerous team workouts in 2017'

Former University of Oregon offensive lineman Doug Brenner has added a $100 million demand against the NCAA for punitive damages in his ongoing lawsuit against the collegiate athletic organization, the school, and then-Ducks head coach Willie Taggart over allegedly permanent injuries he sustained during controversial workouts in 2017. Brenner was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
deseret.com

Utah vs. Florida named one of the most anticipated college football games in ESPN roundtable

As spring practice nears its conclusion, the 2022 college football season inches closer and closer. Utah opens its 2022 season with a trip to “The Swamp” to play Florida on Sep. 3 — the first time the Utes have played an SEC opponent since Utah beat Alabama in the 2009 Sugar Bowl. The last time the Utes played an SEC opponent in the regular season was a 1984 road loss to Tennessee.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy