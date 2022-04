Warner Elementary School's library and the street that runs in front of its steps will both be named in honor of Dr. Terrance Newton, who died earlier this week. Mayor Mike Purzycki and Red Clay Superintendent Dorrell Green announced in a statement they're planning a ceremony to dedicate both the library and road in honor of the Warner leader, who was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash.

