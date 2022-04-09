ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins forward Jason Zucker to return against Capitals

By Seth Rorabaugh
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
Penguins forward Jason Zucker has played in only two of the team’s past 42 games.

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker returned to the lineup for Saturday’s home game against the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena.

His status was announced by Penguins coach Mike Sullivan during a video conference with media before the game.

Zucker missed the previous three games after he presumably reaggravated a previous core-muscle injury that has hindered him since December.

In total, Zucker has only played in two of the Penguins’ past 42 games because of the ailment that required surgery to correct in late January.

Appearing in 32 games this season, Zucker has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) while averaging 15 minutes, 15 seconds of ice time.

Notes:

• Sullivan labeled forwards Sidney Crosby, Radim Zohorna and John Marino as “game-time decisions.” All three were scratched from Thursday’s 3-0 road loss to the New York Rangers because of undisclosed illnesses.

• The Penguins are slated to start goaltender Tristan Jarry. In 56 games this season, Jarry has a 33-17-6 record, a 2.38 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and four shutouts.

Jarry has faced the Capitals in three games this season and has a 1-1-1 record, a 3.91 GAA and an .874 save percentage in those contests.

• The Capitals are expected to start goaltender Ilya Samsonov. In 37 games this season, Samsonov has a 20-9-4 record, a 2.95 GAA, an. 899 save percentage and three shutouts.

Samsonov faced the Penguins in two games this season and has a 1-1 record along with a 2.60 GAA and a .935 save percentage.

• Ex-Penguins forward Conor Sheary will be scratched for the Capitals because of an undisclosed illness.

• Despite a largely advertised start time of 3 p.m., this contest is unofficially slated to begin at 3:15 p.m.

