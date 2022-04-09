ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We Dogs For Life!' Jadakiss Remembers DMX On The Anniversary Of His Death

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year ago, the world of hip hop came to an abrupt halt after news that Earl “DMX” Simmons had passed away. The roar of the Dog has since been silenced but it will never be forgotten. Between his fans, his family, and mainly his children, DMX’s legacy will endure for...

www.bet.com

In a sitdown with BET, Jadakiss reflected extensively on his deep kinship with the late DMX on the one-year anniversary of his passing. He began by saying DMX wanted to sign LOX to Ruff Ryder’s without even an audition when they were kids, and that he would eagerly take to the block to look for Sheek Louch and Jada.
