El Paso, TX

4 stash house busts yield arrest of 53 migrants in El Paso

By Julian Resendiz
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Border agents in the El Paso Sector this week turned up four stash houses and apprehended 53 migrants held there by smugglers.

The Border Patrol’s Anti-Smuggling Unit got a tip from Las Cruces, New Mexico, that an apartment complex in El Paso was being used to conceal unauthorized migrants until the smugglers could move them deeper into the United States.

The agents on Wednesday located 15 migrants from Mexico and Honduras inside several apartments near Fred Wilson Avenue in Northeast El Paso, the Border Patrol said.

The Information the agents gathered in Las Cruces also led Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations nine migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua in apartments near the corner of Piedras Street and Texas Avenue in South-Central El Paso.

The Border Patrol found another 19 migrants in a motel in nearby Paisano Drive; another 10 were apprehended in a motel on Alameda Avenue, also in the same South-Central El Paso/Lower Valley area.

Some of the migrants were expelled to Mexico under the Title 42 public health rule and others were routed to the Border Patrol’s Central Processing Center.

“These events highlight the importance of partnerships between agencies within the Department of Homeland Security and exemplifies our commitment to disrupt human smuggling,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “Our Border Patrol Stations work as a team and have seamless partnerships with other agencies in an effort to combat illegal human smuggling activity in our community.”

During the first six months of fiscal year 2022, Border Patrol agents in the El Paso Sector have discovered more than 93 stash houses, leading to the rescue of 893 migrants. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.

