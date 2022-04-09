ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

The cars with the highest dealer markups in each state

By iSeeCars, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

( iSeeCars ) – Production shutdowns and supply chain issues from the ongoing microchip shortage have drastically lowered new car inventory. As the demand continues to exceed the supply of new cars, dealers across the country are pricing new cars above MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price) and removing new car incentives.

The newest iSeeCars study of 1.2 million new car listings found the average new vehicle is priced 9.9 percent above MSRP, but some vehicles are priced well above this average. Here are the new cars that are priced the highest above MSRP in each state.

The New Car Priced the Highest Over MSRP in Each State- iSeeCars
State Vehicle % Above MSRP $ Above MSRP
Alabama Ford Bronco 27.1% $10,347
Alaska Ford F-150 17.5% $8,774
Arizona Porsche Macan 24.5% $14,025
Arkansas Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 26.1% $10,880
California Jeep Wrangler 26.7% $8,793
Colorado Jeep Wrangler 31.2% $10,321
Connecticut Jeep Wrangler 32.0% $10,277
Delaware Jeep Gladiator 23.6% $10,110
Florida Cadillac CT4-V 26.8% $15,821
Georgia Jeep Wrangler 28.6% $9,242
Hawaii Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 26.9% $10,391
Idaho Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 27.3% $11,248
Illinois Lexus RX 450h 29.4% $14,480
Indiana Jeep Wrangler 27.3% $9,376
Iowa Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 23.0% $9,759
Kansas Ford Bronco 23.6% $8,873
Kentucky Chevrolet Corvette 24.1% $16,006
Louisiana Jeep Wrangler 25.4% $8,546
Maine Jeep Gladiator 20.8% $8,960
Maryland Ford Maverick 29.2% $7,129
Massachusetts Ford Maverick 31.5% $7,091
Michigan Jeep Gladiator 29.6% $12,212
Minnesota Jeep Wrangler 25.3% $8,706
Mississippi Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 26.1% $10,746
Missouri Jeep Wrangler 28.9% $9,581
Montana Ford Bronco 28.6% $10,285
Nebraska Ford Bronco 24.1% $8,962
Nevada Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 27.8% $11,859
New Hampshire Jeep Wrangler 23.7% $7,721
New Jersey Ford Maverick 34.0% $7,549
New Mexico Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 28.0% $11,420
New York Jeep Wrangler 27.0% $8,870
North Carolina Jeep Wrangler 25.7% $8,500
North Dakota Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 20.2% $8,954
Ohio Lexus RX 450h 28.8% $14,075
Oklahoma Ford Bronco 27.8% $10,518
Oregon Jeep Wrangler 28.8% $9,563
Pennsylvania Ford Maverick 34.7% $7,843
Rhode Island Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 25.6% $10,054
South Carolina Jeep Wrangler 29.8% $9,829
South Dakota Jeep Gladiator 26.1% $10,746
Tennessee Jeep Wrangler 28.0% $9,193
Texas Genesis GV70 30.2% $13,197
Utah Ford Bronco 25.1% $9,357
Vermont Jeep Gladiator 24.9% $10,609
Virginia Ford Maverick 34.1% $7,554
Washington Ford Maverick 30.8% $7,779
West Virginia Ford Bronco 23.9% $9,068
Wisconsin Jeep Wrangler 29.8% $10,159
Wyoming Jeep Gladiator 23.3% $10,613
  • The Jeep Wrangler compact off-road SUV is the vehicle with the highest markup over MSRP in most states with 15. Its four-door variant, the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, earns the distinction in the second-most number of states with nine.
  • Jeep vehicles account for the highest marked-up vehicle in 30 states.
  • The vehicle with the highest markup across all states is the Ford Maverick compact pickup truck, which is priced 34.7 percent above MSRP in Pennsylvania.

What Does This Mean for Consumers?

New car buyers will likely have trouble finding available inventory and can expect to pay higher-than-average prices for vehicles that are in high demand. New car shortages are expected to persist due to the backlog of demand, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict has led to factory shutdowns and pricing increases on raw materials. Moreover, the lack of inventory for new cars has led to used car price increases as well. The best way to avoid paying over sticker or to find used cars that aren’t drastically overpriced is to broaden your search radius and consider similar vehicles that may not be as overpriced.

More from iSeeCars:

Methodology:

iSeeCars analyzed over 1.2 million new cars listed for sale between February 1 and March 25, 2022, and compared their list price to their MSRP. The average difference was expressed as a percentage from MSRP and used to rank models. Low-volume models and heavy-duty vehicles were excluded from further analysis.

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports and Best Cars rankings. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $332 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

This article, The Cars With the Highest Dealer Markups by State , originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

CarBuzz.com

9 Cars That Could Soon Be Scrapped In The US

Not every bright idea or product captures the imagination of the buying public and many that do fail to sustain a high level of success over several years. Research shows that nearly half of all new businesses fail within the first five years, and even wildly successful products like the BlackBerry smartphone saw a dramatic fall from grace a few years ago. These unpredictable fluctuations in what people desire spill over into the automotive sphere, too.
BUYING CARS
