Aurora to allow early alcohol services on Sundays in some restaurants

Aurora could soon allow alcohol service at some restaurants as early as 7 a.m. on Sundays.

Aldermen on the City Council Rules, Administration and Procedures Committee recently recommended changing the city's ordinance regulating alcohol sales to allow the early servicer restaurants that serve only breakfast, brunch and lunch on Sundays. The restaurant must have a full kitchen, served by the drink for onsite consumption only and close by 3 p.m.

The Beacon News says the change was suggested by the restaurant Syrup, which is open only for breakfast, brunch and lunch. They said because they closed the afternoon and don't serve dinner, they get only a few hours to serve alcohol.

Committee members also recommended changes to the liquor law that applies to home delivery of alcohol, including for e-commerce establishments to deliver in the city of Aurora.