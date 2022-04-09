ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck engaged for a second time

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WB2tR_0f4UuIVN00

(NEXSTAR) – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for a second time — nearly 20 years after they announced their first engagement in 2002.

Lopez broke the news Friday evening on social media, telling her fans she had a “really exciting and special story to share” via her “On the JLo” newsletter. Subscribers who visited the newsletter’s site were greeted with a video of Lopez on the verge of tears while she adjusted what appeared to be an engagement ring with a green stone.

“You’re perfect,” her voice could be heard saying at the end of the video.

A representative for Lopez confirmed to People that she and Affleck were indeed engaged.

Will Smith banned from Academy Awards events for 10 years

Lopez and Affleck first became an item in 2002 and were engaged later that year. The called off the engagement in 2004.

Both Lopez and Affleck have each been married since their split — Lopez to singer Marc Anthony, and Affleck to actor Jennifer Garner. Lopez was also engaged to former MLB player Alex Rodriguez in 2019, though the two called it quits in 2021.

Lopez and Affleck were again spotted together in mid-2021. Lopez confirmed the relationship in July of that year, in an Instagram post that included a photo of she and Affleck kissing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Hazardous gusty winds will be howling

Batten down the hatches today, and prepare for some of our strongest winds of the season! Strong, gusty, southwest winds are on the way today as a very chilly Pacific storm hits the northwest with rain and snow, while winds and cooler air will plow into the desert. Blowing dust, power outages, and strong crosswinds […]
ENVIRONMENT
Bridget Mulroy

Jennifer Garner Unhappy After Ex Affleck & J Lo Announce Purchase of New Home

An old picture of Ben Affleck and J Lo shared by TMZ, the couple is now buying a $50M home together.(@tmz_tv/Instagram) Actor Ben Affleck finds himself amid an ex-lovers’ quarrel, according to reports from Radar. Affleck and [ex-wife] Jennifer Garner were seen quarreling on the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend. The couple was seen in the middle of a heated argument near Garner's car.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Jennifer Garner
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Nexstar Media Inc
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Romantic History: From Ben Affleck To Marc Anthony & Every Great Love In Between

Jennifer Lopez is engaged for the second time to Ben Affleck! As fans congratulate the couple, look back at some of her most iconic loves here. Jennifer Lopez‘s life has been rich in fashion, music, and even romance! Over the course of her decades-long career, the entertainer has been linked to new loves at different stages of her life. While trying to keep her personal life as private as possible, fans learned more and more about the loves of her life, and now we’re taking a tour through her past romances!
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama, 16, receives support from her father and Kourtney Kardashian after announcing her new role as an ambassador for PrettyLittleThing

Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter Alabama has been unveiled as the latest brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing on Monday. After announcing the exciting news to her more than 1.1 million Instagram followers, the 16-year-old singer received supportive comments from her dad and future stepmother Kourtney Kardashian. 'Let’s goooooo,'...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

In Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders was trending on social media for his bathroom comments this week. The former NFL star turned college football head coach had a message for his Jackson State football players and their bathroom habits. Sanders wants his players to have more respect for the toilet. No one likes a...
NFL
musictimes.com

Willow Smith Performs Live on Show That Made Father a Laughingstock Again

On her return to Saturday Night Live, Camila Cabello brought a guest with her. A very famous, controversial singer today because of her father. The Grammy Award nominee, 25, performed "Psychofreak" with Willow Smith, who is featured on the music video herself. Camila Cabello has returned as musical guest on SNL this weekend during an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Moonshiners' Stars Cause of Death Confirmed

Moonshiners alum Lance Waldroup's passing one year ago came in shocking fashion and hit fans in the feels. According to TMZ, the confirmed cause of death for the young reality star isn't surprising given his connections to his long history of health issues. Waldroup's death is officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy in the end.
BEAUTY & FASHION
8 News Now

8 News Now

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy