‘Come at me’: United South student wanted to fight basketball coach

Magana

A United South High School student wanted to fight a basketball coach at the gym, according to the United ISD Police Department.

Alex Magana, 19, was arrested and charged with harassment.

"As per Chapter 37 of the Texas Education Code and the UISD Student Code of Conduct, a student is prohibited from engaging in conduct that contains the elements of an offense of harassment against an employee of the District," the district said in a statement.

The school district can consider many different consequences. Alternative school placement is one of them, UISD officials said.

The case unfolded at about 2:30 p.m. April 7 at United South on 4001 Los Presidentes Ave. A school administrator stated to UISD police that Magana had threatened a basketball coach. The coach stated that while he was in his class at the basketball gym, he noticed Magana in his classroom.

Magana was not supposed to be there. Authorities said he was skipping. The coach asked Magana to leave the gym but Magana refused. The coach then placed his right hand gently on Magana’s back and told him it was “time to go,” states the arrest affidavit.

In an aggressive manner, Magana told the coach “No me toques ( Don’t touch me).” The coach asked Magana to leave again. But Magana then walked toward the coach in a “threatening manner” with his hands up.

“(The coach) stated he felt alarmed and threatened that Magana was about to commit bodily injury toward him,” states the affidavit.

While the coach was walking away from Magana, the student allegedly told him, “Que me vas a hacer (What are you going to do?),” “Vamos a hacer algo (Let’s do something)” and “Venteme (Come at me),” court documents state.