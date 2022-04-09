ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police are seeking public’s help in identifying and locating the driver involved in Thursday’s hit-and-run in Dallas that left one person dead

Dallas, TX – Thursday night hit-and-run incident in Old East Dallas on Interstate 30 near South Munger Boulevard was fatal for one pedestrian and the local police are now asking for public’s help in identifying and locating the driver that fled the scene after the incident.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the fatal incident took place just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Responding officers found the victim in the westbound lanes of I-30 and they were unable to immediately identify her since she was not carrying an ID with her.

The body was given to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and further examination.

Due to the investigation, part of I-30 was closed for traffic for several hours and was reopened Friday early morning.

The Dallas Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying and locating the driver involved in the fatal incident. According to them, the driver fled the scene right after he hit the victim.

In addition, the local authorities are trying to identify the drivers of the vehicles that failed to stop and provide help to the victim.

Anyone with information about this fatal incident is asked to call 911 or to directly contact the Dallas Police Department.

Once more details about the case are available, we will update the story.

