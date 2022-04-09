ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

One teenager and one adult were shot and injured in Friday’s night shooting in Dallas, police

By Nadia Ferr
Daily Fort Worth
Daily Fort Worth
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NdSEn_0f4UrREt00

Dallas, TX – Two people were shot and injured in the shooting incident that happened Friday night in Dallas, the Dallas Police Department confirmed.

According to the police report, the shooting took place in the 1100 block of Creekside Drive around 10 p.m. Friday.

The police confirmed that a 17-year-old and his uncle were both shot and suffered shooting injuries in the incident. They were later transferred to hospital for treatment in stable condition and are expected to recover.

The initial investigation shows that the 17-year-old was in altercation with another man in a residential neighborhood.

The teenager’s uncle came to the scene in an effort to defend his nephew, at which point the suspects started shooting.

The teenager was shot once in the in the buttocks area, while his uncle was shot twice, once in the neck and once in the stomach.

The local authorities didn’t provide more details about the incident. There is ongoing investigation about the case.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates when available.

Comments / 2

Related
WFAA

Dallas teen who crashed into house had been fatally shot, police say

DALLAS — A 16-year-old boy died after a shooting and crash in southern Dallas on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police identified the victim as Marvin Rivera. Officers had responded about 3:50 p.m. to the 1200 block of Diceman Avenue, near Cedar Crest and Kiest boulevards, where a car had crashed into a house, according to police news release.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Fort Worth

One person is dead and three more are injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Friday morning. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest Division officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Northwest Loraine Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. Police said when officers arrived, they located an...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Dallas police asking for public assistance on 38-year-old man's murder case

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking for public assistance on the murder case of a 38-year-old man who was killed Thursday evening.At approximately 7:02 p.m. April 7, police responded to a shooting call at 3400 Harmon St. When officers arrived, they found Karl Arthur Hollins Jr. lying in the street with a gunshot wound.Dallas Fire-Rescue took Hollins to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dallas Police
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fatim Hemraj

5 years ago, a woman and her 8-month-old baby vanished after a trip to the beach. What happened to Keir and Chloe?

On April 30, 2017, 34-year-old Keir Johnson told her mother that she was taking her 8-month-old baby, Chloe, to Buckroe Beach to spend the day with a friend. The beach was only a 4-minute drive from Keir's home in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive in Hampton, Virginia, however, According to The Charley Project, Keir and Chloe never arrived. Five years later, they remain missing.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Independent

Texas mom who blamed toddler's death on road rage arrested

A Texas woman who said her 3-year-old son was killed in a road-rage shooting has been arrested on a child endangerment charge, police said Thursday.Lacravivonne Monique Washington, 26, kept a handgun in her sport utility vehicle where it was accessible to her children, ages 2-4, who were unrestrained, according to a Dallas police affidavit.The investigation began Monday when Washington brought her son Jalexus Washington to Medical City of Dallas hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. The child died, and the mother told police that he had been shot by an unknown person in a road-rage shooting.Investigators found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Fort Worth

One person shot and killed in Sunday early morning shooting at Dallas restaurant, police

Dallas, Texas – One person was shot and killed in the Sunday early morning shooting that took place at a Dallas restaurant, the local authorities confirmed. According to the incident report, the victim in the fatal incident was identified as the 38-year-old Quinton Jamel Shields who was shot several times before he was taken to hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead.
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Man pleads guilty in 2 slayings, string of rapes in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a man who pleaded guilty to killing two women and committing a string of rapes in Texas has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said 28-year-old Reginald Kimbro pleaded guilty Friday in...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police looking for suspect who shot, injured 2 people

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for shooting and injuring two people early Sunday morning.At approximately 1:18 a.m. April 10, police responded to a shooting at 2800 Elm St. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said.Police said the suspect was seen wearing a red shirt, red shorts with a Nike swoosh, and white tennis shoes.Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Orlandus Bronner at 214-671-3631 or orlandus.bronner@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
Daily Fort Worth

Daily Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX
21K+
Followers
698
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News blog dedicated to the local people of Fort Worth, TX. We only serve local news that affect the locals as we are one of them.

 https://dailyfortworth.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy