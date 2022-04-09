One teenager and one adult were shot and injured in Friday’s night shooting in Dallas, police

Dallas, TX – Two people were shot and injured in the shooting incident that happened Friday night in Dallas, the Dallas Police Department confirmed.

According to the police report, the shooting took place in the 1100 block of Creekside Drive around 10 p.m. Friday.

The police confirmed that a 17-year-old and his uncle were both shot and suffered shooting injuries in the incident. They were later transferred to hospital for treatment in stable condition and are expected to recover.

The initial investigation shows that the 17-year-old was in altercation with another man in a residential neighborhood.

The teenager’s uncle came to the scene in an effort to defend his nephew, at which point the suspects started shooting.

The teenager was shot once in the in the buttocks area, while his uncle was shot twice, once in the neck and once in the stomach.

The local authorities didn’t provide more details about the incident. There is ongoing investigation about the case.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates when available.