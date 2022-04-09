ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No, seriously: Arkansas football picked to upset Alabama in 2022

By E. Wayne Bolin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

The year was 2006. Most of Arkansas’ current players were in elementary school, barely big enough to hold a football, nevermind throw or carry one.

They were children the last time the Razorbacks beat Alabama. The Crimson Tide were ranked No. 22 in the nation, but Arkansas was on its way to a magical season in the first and only year of Houston Nutt-Gus Malzahn-Mitch Mustain. Nick Saban was an Alabama pipe dream, yet to come to fruition.

Saban and the Tide have since won every meeting between the two teams, 15 in a row. Arkansas has come close, including last year’s loss by just a touchdown.

Now, though, with the Hogs on the rise and Alabama not quite the same unstoppable juggernaut it was in the early and mid 2010s, one writer is picking it to finally happen. Will Backus at 247Sports says the Hogs will beat Alabama in 2023 .

It’s one of several upsets Backus has picked for the season. Here is a highlight list of his others.

Purdue beats Penn State in Week 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jmgDl_0f4Uqfko00 Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) rushes with the ball during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas has a connection here. The Hogs beat the Nittany Lions handily in in the 2022 Outback Bowl. Purdue has one winning season since 2011, but it was last year.

Oregon beats Georgia, Week 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kfQX_0f4Uqfko00 Georgia defensive back Latavious Brini (36) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Latavious Brini isn't with the Bulldogs anymore. He transferred to Arkansas, apparently, based on Backus' predictions, leaving for a team less likely to get beat on an upset.

Arizona beats Mississippi State, Week 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOlt2_0f4Uqfko00 Oct 3, 2020; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Trey Knox (7) runs the ball defended by Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Marcus Murphy (7) during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State has fallen to Arkansas each of the last two years. Arizona isn't as good as the Hogs, so Backus went that route.

Arkansas beat Alabama, Week 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NN2eU_0f4Uqfko00 TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 20: Treylon Burks #16 of the Arkansas Razorbacks stiff arms Malachi Moore #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide on the way to scoring a touchdown during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It was close last year. Here's what Backus says about this season's matchup: "Picking upsets requires some bold projections. Sam Pittman, in his brief time as a head coach, has shown that he is a master at building a roster. ... Long story short, Arkansas does not have an easily identifiable hole on its roster."

Tennessee beats LSU, Week 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13DTkD_0f4Uqfko00 BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 13: Cordale Flott #25 of the LSU Tigers tackles De'Vion Warren #10 of the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Tiger Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Mark this author down as saying this one isn't an upset. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is about the only SEC quarterback who could stake a claim as the league's second best other than the Hogs' KJ Jefferson.

South Carolina beats Clemon, Week 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZjDKn_0f4Uqfko00 Sep 11, 2021; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks place kicker Parker White (43) celebrates his game winning field goal in the forth quarter against the East Carolina Pirates at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Hogs get South Carolina in the third game of the season. The Gamecocks are expected to be better in 2022 and if this game is picked late in the season, could be South Carolina gives Arkansas problems early in the season.

