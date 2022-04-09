No, seriously: Arkansas football picked to upset Alabama in 2022

The year was 2006. Most of Arkansas’ current players were in elementary school, barely big enough to hold a football, nevermind throw or carry one.

They were children the last time the Razorbacks beat Alabama. The Crimson Tide were ranked No. 22 in the nation, but Arkansas was on its way to a magical season in the first and only year of Houston Nutt-Gus Malzahn-Mitch Mustain. Nick Saban was an Alabama pipe dream, yet to come to fruition.

Saban and the Tide have since won every meeting between the two teams, 15 in a row. Arkansas has come close, including last year’s loss by just a touchdown.

Now, though, with the Hogs on the rise and Alabama not quite the same unstoppable juggernaut it was in the early and mid 2010s, one writer is picking it to finally happen. Will Backus at 247Sports says the Hogs will beat Alabama in 2023 .

It’s one of several upsets Backus has picked for the season. Here is a highlight list of his others.

Purdue beats Penn State in Week 1

Arkansas has a connection here. The Hogs beat the Nittany Lions handily in in the 2022 Outback Bowl. Purdue has one winning season since 2011, but it was last year.

Oregon beats Georgia, Week 1

Latavious Brini isn't with the Bulldogs anymore. He transferred to Arkansas, apparently, based on Backus' predictions, leaving for a team less likely to get beat on an upset.

Arizona beats Mississippi State, Week 2

Mississippi State has fallen to Arkansas each of the last two years. Arizona isn't as good as the Hogs, so Backus went that route.

Arkansas beat Alabama, Week 5

It was close last year. Here's what Backus says about this season's matchup: "Picking upsets requires some bold projections. Sam Pittman, in his brief time as a head coach, has shown that he is a master at building a roster. ... Long story short, Arkansas does not have an easily identifiable hole on its roster."

Tennessee beats LSU, Week 6

Mark this author down as saying this one isn't an upset. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is about the only SEC quarterback who could stake a claim as the league's second best other than the Hogs' KJ Jefferson.

South Carolina beats Clemon, Week 13

The Hogs get South Carolina in the third game of the season. The Gamecocks are expected to be better in 2022 and if this game is picked late in the season, could be South Carolina gives Arkansas problems early in the season.

