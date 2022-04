Mackenzie Dern wants to be make history at UFC 273. This Saturday, Dern will take on Tecia Torres in a featured strawweight fight on the main card of UFC 273. It’s a pivotal fight for Dern who is coming off a loss to Marina Rodriguez last October, and needs a win if she wants to stay in the title conversation. But Dern isn’t just looking for a win this weekend. The No. 5-ranked strawweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings wants to make a statement on Saturday by becoming the first person to finish Torres.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO