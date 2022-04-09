ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man allegedly assaulted pregnant spouse

By César Rodriguez
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago
A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his pregnant common-law spouse.

Jose Juan Sosa, 27, was arrested and charged with assault of a pregnant person and criminal mischief.

At about 12:59 p.m. April 7, Laredo police responded to an assault in the 100 block of Franklin Street. Officers met with a woman who appeared to be in distress and had a laceration on her nose with blood. She stated she was laying down with her common-law spouse, Sosa, when she received a text message from a male friend.

Sosa demanded to see her cellphone, but she refused to give it to him. Sosa grabbed her by the upper left shoulder and moved her side to side in an attempt to get the cellphone. He also grabbed her by the hair, according to an arrest affidavit.

Sosa eventually got a hold of her rose gold iPhone 12 Max. He then threw it to the ground multiple times until he broke it, according to court documents. Sosa then went outside and scratched a red Nissan Rogue with a “sharp long object.”

“While speaking to (the woman), she mentioned she was (three) months pregnant and that Mr. Sosa was the father of the child,” the officer stated in the affidavit.

