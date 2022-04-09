ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live at the Purple Lounge

Cover picture for the articleCrimson Square Theatre Company is pleased to present “Live at the Purple Lounge,” a world premiere comedy by five talented playwrights examining the humorous and not-so-humorous moments of five remarkable women trying to make it...

‘Birthday Candles’ Review: Debra Messing Stars in a Scrumptious Broadway Production

One minute you’re a teenager ready to “rebel against the universe,” then in the blink of an eye you’re a senior making peace with the life that was handed to you. That’s the short and sweet premise of Noah Haidle’s buttery new drama, “Birthday Candles.” In the play, now having its New York premiere at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway, Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”, “Smash”) plays the protagonist Ernestine, methodically and graciously moving through the aging process and proving that the recipe to thrive is to simply survive.
Former Young & Restless Heavy Raises Suspicions With a ‘To Die For’ Role

It’s a race to solve two murders before the killer takes their next victim. Longtime viewers of The Young and the Restless will remember Eddie Cibrian from playing Matt Clark, the man who made Nick and Sharon’s life a living hell, in the early 90s. Though he left daytime behind after a two-year stint on Sunset Beach in 1999, he’s turned up in numerous series, as well as films, and will once again appear on Lifetime in the premiere of Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For on Saturday, April 2, at 8 pm.
Charmed - Episode 4.06 - The Tallyman Cometh - Press Release

SING ME A SONG - When a mysterious package arrives on the doorstep of Vera Manor, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett) must turn to Dev (guest star Kapil Talwalkar) to try and stop the Tallyman's (guest star Jed Rees) deadliest attack yet. Meanwhile, Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) is forced to do court-ordered "anger management" with a very unorthodox therapist. Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. Keesha Sharp directed the episode written by Sidney Quashie (#406). Original airdate 4/15/2022.
Cameron Meyer
Halcyon Coffee, Bar & Lounge

Halcyon is a Warehouse District all-day cafe that opened in 2002 before the term “all-day cafe” even existed. It’s like a Swiss army knife: A calm coffee shop by day where you can get work done or have a meeting with good espresso drinks (the beans are from Katz Coffee in Houston). It’s a cafe with breakfast like tacos and bagels, and then food options like panini sandwiches, salads, and even a dessert of tabletop s’mores. And it’s a bar that’s open until 2am every night. They also unironically serve a chocolate espresso martini, and there’s a good Happy Hour (and a reverse Happy Hour from midnight to close most nights). Sometimes you go to a bar for trivia, stand-up comedy, or a DJ, and other times you absolutely do not want such things, so check their website for the schedule.
Station 19 - Episode 5.15 - When the Party's Over - Press Release

Station 19: When the Party’s Over (4/7) “When the Party’s Over” – Andy deals with the aftermath of a trauma on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, APRIL 7 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
'Sun, fun and tons of music': Sister Hazel to headline upcoming Okaloosa Island music festival

OKALOOSA ISLAND — Platinum-selling iconic country/rock band Sister Hazel will bring their energetic show featuring new music and chart-topping hits to Rock by the Sea Festival at Rick's on the Island. The festival starts at 3 p.m. May 5, with Sister Hazel headlining the show. Fans can expect a high-energy performance with some brand-new Sister Hazel songs as well...
Flowers in the Attic: The Origin Trailer Shows Backstory to Woman Locking Grandkids in Attic

Jemima Rooper is uncovering the dark secrets of the Foxworth family in Lifetime's new prequel series, Flowers in the Attic: The Origin. The limited series, which is based on the prequel novel, Garden of Shadows by Andrew Neiderman, and inspired by the books from best-selling author V.C. Andrews, will premiere on Lifetime this July — and PEOPLE has the exclusive look at the trailer.
Mainsail Art Festival returns to St. Petersburg

Mainsail Art Festival, one of St. Petersburg’s longest traditions, is back after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic. It returns to Vinoy Park on April 16-17. “We are returning bigger and stronger than ever,” said Jane Ferguson, co-chairperson of the Mainsail Art Festival committee. Now in its...
Joey's House of Pizza closing

Julia Cole talks to Lauren Lowrey on the CMT Music Awards Red Carpet. Lainey Wilson talks to Lauren Lowrey on the CMT Music Awards Red Carpet.
LeAnn Rimes Makes an Ethereal Arrival in Sheer Cutout Dress & Sandals at CMT Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. LeAnn Rimes looked stunning as she stepped onto the pink carpet at the 2022 CMT Awards held at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Monday night. The “I Need You” singer made an angelic arrival in a floor-length sheer gown. The elegant number was complete with a plunging circle cutout that was adorned with pearls and sequins along the shoulder and on the bodice. The dress also had a modest train with ruffled details on the hemline. The “Coyote Ugly” actress continued to make a statement by accessorizing with diamond earrings, a chain ring bracelet,...
Kate Winslet teams with daughter Mia Threapleton for Channel 4's I Am anthology series

The Oscar- and Emmy-winning Mare of Easttown vet's next TV project will be a one-off feature-length episode of the British TV channel's award-winning female anthology series I Am, which premiered in 2019. Winslet will co-star with her 21-year-old daughter Threapleton, who will appear in the upcoming Starz Dangerous Liaisons TV series. Winslet previously worked with her daughter in the 2014 film A Little Chaos.
‘Alice Ever After’ #1 upends expectations with a duplicitous, drugged-out Alice

“What is the use of a book without pictures or conversations?” asks Alice rhetorically in the opening scene of the children’s classic Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. From the moment he first conceived it, author Charles Lutwidge Dodgson—known to readers as Lewis Carroll—knew the magic of Alice’s story lay in the dreamlike interplay between words and pictures. Before it was ever published, Carroll himself produced a handwritten, self-illustrated manuscript that became a template for future editions. Those editions, in turn, inspired works as diverse as Disney’s iconic animated feature, The Care Bears Adventure in Wonderland, Tim Burton’s lavish live-action film, and even an X-rated musical.
