Live at the Purple Lounge

Halcyon is a Warehouse District all-day cafe that opened in 2002 before the term “all-day cafe” even existed. It’s like a Swiss army knife: A calm coffee shop by day where you can get work done or have a meeting with good espresso drinks (the beans are from Katz Coffee in Houston). It’s a cafe with breakfast like tacos and bagels, and then food options like panini sandwiches, salads, and even a dessert of tabletop s’mores. And it’s a bar that’s open until 2am every night. They also unironically serve a chocolate espresso martini, and there’s a good Happy Hour (and a reverse Happy Hour from midnight to close most nights). Sometimes you go to a bar for trivia, stand-up comedy, or a DJ, and other times you absolutely do not want such things, so check their website for the schedule.

