ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mallorca 1-0 Atletico Madrid: Champions beaten ahead of Manchester City second-leg

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtletico Madrid suffered a shock loss to relegation-threatened Mallorca as Diego Simeone shuffled his line-up before Wednesday's key Champions League tie against Manchester City. The Spanish champions dominated the ball but struggled to create and lost to Vedat Muriqi's second-half penalty. Simeone made...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United make decision after Cristiano Ronaldo investigation

Manchester United have made their decision, after investigating an incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo allegedly hit a phone out of an Everton fan’s hand and was caught on video, as reported by Sky Sports, via Caught Offside. The Portuguese star issued an apology to the fan, inviting him to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Mallorca Ball Boys Try To Waste Time, Jan Oblak Wasn't Having Any Of It

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak had to take matters into his own hands when two ball boys tried to waste time in the latter stages of their La Liga clash on Saturday. Four days after their Champions League defeat to Manchester City, a tired-looking Atletico dropped points on their travels, as struggling Mallorca picked up a crucial three points in their bid for survival.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jan Oblak
Person
Diego Simeone
Person
Vedat Muriqi
Person
Luis Suarez
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Madrid, Villarreal defend Champions League leads

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. BAYERN MUNICH vs. VILLARREAL (0-1) Villarreal is a draw away from upsetting six-time champion Bayern Munich thanks to its impressive win in the first leg at home last week, when Bayern was happy to leave only a goal down heading into the return match at home. The German club is trying to return to the semifinals after being eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain at this stage last season while defending the title. Villarreal, the Europa League champion, is relishing its first quarterfinals since 2009. The modest club is based in a city of 50,000 people in southeastern Spain. Excluding his time at PSG from 2016-18, Villarreal coach Unai Emery has won 21 consecutive two-leg knockout ties in Europe since 2015 — with Sevilla, Arsenal and Villarreal.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Madrid officials are 'on alert' with Chelsea and Man City fans creating 'double danger' for police ahead of Champions League clashes against Real and Atletico this week - with the metro and main square to be bolstered by 'reinforced' security

Madrid police will be 'on alert' this week as they brace for the 'double danger' of two English fanbases arriving in Chelsea and Manchester City. Both teams will play in the Spanish capital in the same for their Champions League clashes against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid respectively - and officials will have to pay 'special attention' with two lots of English-based supporters descending on city, claims Marca.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#Barcelona#Manchester City#Mallorca#Spanish#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

How are you feeling after City draw?

The gap at the top of the table is still one point after Liverpool and Manchester City played out a gripping 2-2 draw at Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Do you think the Reds still have a chance of lifting the Premier League trophy next month?. Or is another tight runners-up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United to Complement Cristiano Ronaldo With Summer Transfer Priority

Manchester United see a striker to play along with Cristiano Ronaldo as a key target for themselves in the summer transfer window, claims a journalist. While Ronaldo's future isn't completely sorted yet, Erik ten Hag's arrival can bring about certain changes in the squad and the playing style. This can have a bearing on the future of Ronaldo in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Diego Simeone offers no excuses for Mallorca loss

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone was in no mood for excuses as his side lost 1-0 away at Mallorca. Los Rojiblancos face a crucial week of action, as they host Manchester City in Champions League quarter final second leg action, after losing at the Etihad Stadium last week. However, despite...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wolves star Ruben Neves 'is a top target for Arsenal this summer as Mikel Arteta wants a new long-term partner for Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard in midfield'

Arsenal are set to join the summer battle to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. Mikel Arteta wants to sign a new central midfielder in the upcoming window and they are very interested in the 25-year-old, according to Sky Sports. The 25-year-old is in contract talks with Wolves but has been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Arnautović nets 2 as Bologna beats Sampdoria 2-0 in Serie A

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Marko Arnautović could have had a hat trick but for the crossbar as Bologna beat relegation-threatened Sampdoria 2-0 in Serie A on Monday. Bologna broke the deadlock in the 61st minute when Aaron Hickey crossed for Mitchell Dijks at the back post and he knocked it down for Arnautović to bundle over the line from point-blank range.
SOCCER
BBC

Transfer rumours: Pogba, Neves, Merino, Nunez, Bissouma, Cuadrado

Paris St-Germain have made Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 29, a priority signing. (Footmercato - in French) Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, is a target for Arsenal. (Sky Sports) Manchester City are ready to trigger Real Sociedad's £50m (60m euros) release clause for Spain and former...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

De Ligt admits Juventus had another poor start against Cagliari

Matthijs de Ligt scored Juventus’ equaliser in their 2-1 win against Cagliari last night and he admits it was another game in which they made a poor start. The Dutchman has become a mainstay in this Juve team and he partnered Giorgio Chiellini in the heart of the Bianconeri defence for the game.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy