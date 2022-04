When Marcus Stroman strolled out to the Chicago Cubs bullpen 40 minutes before Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, he raised his arms over his head and exhorted fans to start cheering early. It was a perfect opening for the anticipated debut of the “Stro Show,” the nickname given to the veteran starter whom the Cubs signed to a three-year, $71 million deal on the eve of the lockout. ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO