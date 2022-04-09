ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha tiny-house village aims to be final step out of homelessness

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

First Neb. micro housing community funded by low-income housing tax credits. Nebraska’s first modern-day tiny house village — soon to start sprouting in north downtown Omaha — is expected to do more than add affordable-rent dwellings to the trendy urban core. The 50 stand-alone homes, each...

Jennifer Nelson Wiehe
2d ago

I love this partnership and concept for low-income housing. Thank you to all of the community partners who are making this happen!

