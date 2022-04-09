ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

Coast Guard responds to adrift cargo ship off California

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

POINT REYES, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard was responding Saturday to a cargo ship adrift off the Northern California coast, authorities said.

The ship Wan Hai 176 experienced engine problems Friday afternoon while about 12 miles (19 km) off Point Reyes in Marin County, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The 564-foot (172-meter) container ship was unable to properly anchor and was moving closer to shore, the statement said.

The ship managed to deploy a second anchor that held, and it remained about 7 miles (11 km) from the coast on Saturday, officials said.

Three tug boats were dispatched but they were unable to deploy lines to tow the ship because of rough seas, according to the Coast Guard.

There were no reports of injuries.

Coast Guard helicopter crews were dispatched to monitor the area. Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response and Marin County were also on scene.

The Singapore-flagged vessel with 21 people on board is carrying nearly 800 containers with various cargo, the Coast Guard said.

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Coast Guard medevacs child from Carnival cruise ship

CLEARWATER, Fla. – The coast guard took a 7-year-old passenger off a cruise ship, Carnival Dream, on Sunday. The ship was 264 miles southwest of Clearwater. The Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew flew the child and her father to John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in stable condition.
CLEARWATER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Marin County, CA
Local
California Government
Marin County, CA
Government
Sand Hills Express

Tourist killed by shark in popular snorkeling spot

An Italian tourist died Friday after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Colombia’s San Andres island in the Caribbean Sea, local media reported. The 56-year-old man, identified by Colombian press as Antonio Roseto Degli Abruzzi, was swimming near a cliff when he was bitten by the shark.
ACCIDENTS
Bradenton Herald

Earthquake off the coast of California rattles Malibu, geologists say

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake off the California coast rattled Malibu, geologists said. The earthquake shook the area at about 9 a.m. Pacific Time Monday, March 21, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A 2.9-magnitude earthquake is smaller than many California residents are used to, but dozens of people reported feeling the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Cargo Ship#U S Coast Guard#Adrift#Ap#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard
BBC

Iran rescues dozens as UAE-flagged cargo ship sinks in Gulf

Iran has rescued 29 of the 30 crew members of a UAE-flagged cargo ship that sank in the Gulf amid high winds and rough seas, state media report. An operation was continuing to find the missing sailor, an emergency response official told Irna news agency. Two rescue vessels and helicopters...
ACCIDENTS
People

Whale Takes Tourists for Ride Near Mexico By Lifting Boat on Its Back and Swimming Away

A gray whale took a group of tourists on the boat ride of their lives, as seen in a video shared online by one of the passengers. Lory Barra, the woman purportedly behind the camera in the clip shared last Tuesday with ViralHog, said she and other tourists on a boat trip played with the gray whale "for over 2 hours" in a lagoon near Guerrero Negro, Mexico. Based on the video above, the whale was not shy about playing back.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WLOS.com

Coast Guard rescues 4 kayakers off Tybee Island Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Saturday, the Coast Guard rescued four men who were stranded on Little Tybee Island in Georgia. The kayakers ended up stranded on the island due to inclement weather, but were in stable condition when rescued, the Coast Guard said. A Coast Guard Air Station...
CHARLESTON, SC
KDRV

Coast Guard Search Off Oregon Coast for Missing Man

NORTH BEND, OR -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching off the Oregon coast for 68-year-old Mike Morgan. It is looking for Morgan as the master of a 32-foot fishing vessel that sank Saturday approximately 35 miles offshore Florence. The Coast Guard says, "Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Bend...
NORTH BEND, OR
Daily Mail

High Seas: US and Netherlands authorities intercept 8,500 pounds of cocaine worth $245m and arrest 13 drug smugglers during 45-day sting operation in the Caribbean Sea

More than four tons of cocaine has been intercepted on ships smuggling narcotics in the Caribbean during a 45-day sting operation led by the US Coast Guard, officials said. The 8,500 pounds of cocaine, with a value of $245 million, was offloaded from a Coast Guard vessel at a Florida port following a series of interdictions, the U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Four dead, one missing after New Zealand fishing boat sinks in bad weather

A fishing trip in New Zealand has ended in tragedy, with four people dead and one passenger still missing after their boat sank during wild weather. The rescue operation began on Sunday evening after a charter fishing vessel activated an emergency beacon off the North Island’s North Cape. A helicopter was first on scene at the remote location, arriving at about 11.40pm but by 2.30am the boat had sunk.
ACCIDENTS
KGO

SoCal man missing after boat found abandoned in Mexico with dog, belongings still on board

A man from Southern California is missing after his sailboat was found abandoned off the coast of Mexico with his belongings and dog still on board. Bill Austin of Marina Del Rey, described by family and friends as an experienced sailor and captain, spent the last few months in Mexico following a sailboat race. He was supposed to head home last week, but hasn't been heard from since Thursday.
MARINA DEL REY, CA
SFGate

Container ship with crew of 21 aboard remains adrift off Point Reyes

The Wan Hai 176, a 564-foot container ship that lost engine power and drifted about seven miles off the coast of Point Reyes with 21 people aboard Friday, hasn't yet been secured, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday. No one on board has been injured, but rescuing the ship is...
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

846K+
Followers
415K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy