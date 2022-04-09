Louisville mayor to resume public schedule after COVID bout

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is back in Kentucky’s largest city after a bout with the coronavirus while he was overseas.

Fischer is set to resume his public schedule Monday, his office said in a statement Saturday.

Fischer had tested positive and was forced to quarantine last Sunday while in Israel for a conference. The mayor experienced mild symptoms, which he attributed to having previously received two COVID-19 vaccine shots and a booster.

The mayor has since tested negative for the virus and returned to Louisville, his office said.

“He plans to receive his second booster shot and encourages all residents who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters because his experience shows they work,” Fischer’s office said in the statement

The three-term mayor, who is set to leave office following the November election, had been in Israel to take part in a program from the American Jewish Committee for mayors..