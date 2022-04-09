ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville mayor to resume public schedule after COVID bout

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is back in Kentucky’s largest city after a bout with the coronavirus while he was overseas.

Fischer is set to resume his public schedule Monday, his office said in a statement Saturday.

Fischer had tested positive and was forced to quarantine last Sunday while in Israel for a conference. The mayor experienced mild symptoms, which he attributed to having previously received two COVID-19 vaccine shots and a booster.

The mayor has since tested negative for the virus and returned to Louisville, his office said.

“He plans to receive his second booster shot and encourages all residents who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters because his experience shows they work,” Fischer’s office said in the statement

The three-term mayor, who is set to leave office following the November election, had been in Israel to take part in a program from the American Jewish Committee for mayors..

Comments / 0

Related
weku.org

Louisville mayor appoints new Metro Corrections director

A new leader will take over the troubled Louisville Metro Department of Corrections next month. Mayor Greg Fischer announced Tuesday that Lt. Col. Jerry Collins, currently the Jail Commander in Clark County, Ind., will replace Dwayne Clark, who’s served in the jail director post since 2019. Collins previously worked in Louisville’s corrections department, according to a press release from Fischer’s office. He started as a corrections officer in 2000, and was a major in charge of operations and training in 2021, when he retired from LMDC.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Mayor Greg Fischer speaks on how stimulus money is still impacting Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Federal officials spoke on Thursday about how last year's stimulus law is still impacting Louisville. "I'm just one mayor of just one American city, but you can multiply me by thousands, and our stories by millions, and then you can have an idea of what these ARP dollars have meant for rescuing our city and laying a strong foundation for economic growth into the future," said Mayor Greg Fischer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Louisville, KY
Health
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Coronavirus
Lima News

Walking the Wards scheduled April 4 with Lima mayor

LIMA — Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith and her staff will walk the wards starting at noon Monday, April 4 at Samaritan House, 328 W. McKibben St., Lima. After walking the neighborhood, the walk will end back at the starting location to debrief. Walking the Wards is a scheduled opportunity...
LIMA, OH
US News and World Report

OR Public Defense Agency Agrees to Resume Paying Prosecutors

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The state agency that oversees public defense in Oregon says it will resume paying district attorneys discovery fees after cutting off the payments early this year. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that for years, prosecutors have charged public defenders for materials such as documents, recordings and...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Fischer
Ohio Capital Journal

‘Backpack bill’ disingenuous play for tax dollars

If there’s one thing Ohio taxpayers hate – other than paying taxes – it’s being ripped off by disingenuous ideologues in the statehouse. You’re not going to like what a pair of legislators are itching to do with your tax money that pays for public schools. They want to divert a ton of it to […] The post ‘Backpack bill’ disingenuous play for tax dollars appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Covid#Israel#Ap
The Associated Press

Iowa rejected Biden, but president back to sell rural plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iowa has never been fertile ground for Joe Biden. His 1988 presidential bid imploded in a plagiarism scandal sparked by comments he made at a debate there. He abandoned his 2008 White House run after a fifth-place Iowa caucus finish. And his 2020 campaign limped to a fourth-place finish in the state’s technologically glitchy caucus.
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Judge questions Abrams suit seeking unlimited contributions

A federal judge expressed skepticism Monday that he can give Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams the immediate right to begin raising and spending unlimited campaign contributions under Georgia law.U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen told a lawyer for Abrams' gubernatorial campaign that she was asking him to rewrite state law to allow Abrams' One Georgia committee to start taking money before the May 24 primary.“The remedy you're asking me to do, I'm uncomfortable with, because you're asking me to rewrite the statute,” Cohen told lawyer Joyce Lewis during a hearing in Atlanta.Cohen suggested that it would have “made more sense” if...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

846K+
Followers
415K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy