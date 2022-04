After two successful crowdfunding campaigns, Moonside is back with a third in their dynamic smart-lamp series – this time, their focus being on modularity. If you haven’t really heard of Moonside yet, think of them as a smart-bulb with the personality of a lava lamp. I went and even got myself a Moonside Neon Lighthouse earlier last year and it still faithfully sits beside my laptop, with its deliciously blended hue of colors that turn it into an instant mood-lifter.

