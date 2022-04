A school bus wended through sun-dappled streets of Algiers and a rooster crowed as several dozen people assembled a block from L.B. Landry High School, some embracing one another, others speaking in low voices on cell phones: “Oh my God. It’s him. Oh my God, oh my God.” Behind yellow crime-scene tape, technicians placed evidence markers by the supine body of Kenneth Faggin, 63, who had been a fixture in the once-quiet neighborhood for about a year before he was shot dead on the sidewalk midday Friday in the 1200 block of Sumner Street.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO