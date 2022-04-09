ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners' Ty France: On base thrice in win

France went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run in a win over the Twins...

FanSided

Justin Upton could find home with Minnesota Twins

The Los Angeles Angels made the surprising decision to designate Justin Upton for assignment prior to the start of the season, ending a disappointing and injury plagued run with the organization. Instead of hoping to salvage something from the final year of his contract, the Angels ended up eating $28 million as Upton was another high dollar deal that did not work out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins play in game 3 of series

LINE: Twins -141, Mariners +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners lead 2-0 in a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins. Minnesota went 73-89 overall and 38-43 in home games last season. The Twins slugged .423 with a .314 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Swipes first big-league bag

Rodriguez went 0-for2 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Twins. Seattle produced very little offense Monday, and Rodriguez was one of only two Mariners to reach third base as a result of drawing a walk, stealing second and advancing another base on a throwing error in the third inning. The theft was the first of the talented rookie's big-league career, but he showed plenty of acumen in that area with 21 steals in 26 attempts between High-A and Double-A last season. Rodriguez is off to a rocky start at the plate in the majors, however, going 1-for-14 through four contests.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: On bench Monday

Piscotty will sit Monday against the Rays, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. Piscotty started in right field in the first three games of the year, going 2-for-7 at the plate. Seth Brown will fill that spot Monday, with Billy McKinney starting at first base.
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder batting sixth for Athletics Monday

The Oakland Athletics will start Chad Pinder in left field for Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Pinder will bat sixth and cover left field Monday, while Billy McKinney drops to first base, Seth Brown steps up into right field, and Stephen Piscotty hits the bench. Pinder has a...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Stays hot in Sunday's loss

Crawford went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and a run in a loss to the Twins on Sunday. Crawford was the only other Mariner besides Mitch Haniger to record an extra-base hit in Seattle's first loss of the season, with his third-inning two-bagger setting him up to subsequently score the team's first run on Adam Frazier's single. The newly-minted shortstop has now reached safely in each of the first three games of the season, drawing a pair of walks in the opener on Friday before singling twice Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Adam Frazier: Another pair of hits Sunday

Frazier went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a run in a loss to the Twins on Sunday. Frazier followed up his first hit of the season Saturday -- an RBI double that tied the game in the ninth inning -- with more timely hitting early in Sunday's loss. Frazier's third-inning single brought home J.P. Crawford for the Mariners' first run of the game, and a subsequent single gave the offseason acquisition his first multi-hit effort with Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Sánchez slam leads Twins in 6-homer surge to beat Mariners

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After his fresh start, Gary Sánchez is fitting in just fine with Minnesota. The two-time All-Star catcher with the laid-back personality hit his first home run for the Twins that was anything but low key. Sánchez sent a. “That’s called teamwork,” Sánchez said through...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Twins' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Saturday

Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Luis Torrens riding pine for Seattle Monday

The Seattle Mariners did not list Luis Torrens in their lineup for Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Torrens will take the evening off while Cal Raleigh starts at catcher and bats ninth against the Twins. Torrens is projected to make 290 more plate appearances this season, with 11 home...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Belts three-run shot Sunday

Haniger went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Twins. Haniger has three hits this season and two of those have left the stadium, but he also has struck out in every game so far. Through three games this season, Haniger has gone 3-for-12 with two homers, a double, five RBI, two runs scored and three strikeouts. The 31-year-old outfielder is coming off a career year where he knocked 39 homers with 110 runs scored and an .804 OPS.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: On base four times Sunday

Soler went 3-for-4 with a walk in Sunday's loss to the Giants. Don Mattingly made the seemingly odd choice to put Soler in the leadoff spot to begin the season despite his power profile and mediocre .316 OBP last season, but so far the Marlins manager is looking like a genius. Through his first three games with Miami, Soler has reached base six times in 14 plate appearances, although the 30-year-old is still looking for his first extra-base hit, run or RBI.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Takes loss against Twins

Gonzales (0-1) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Twins after allowing six runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while fanning one across two innings. Gonzales didn't have major command issues as 36 of his 61 pitches went for strikes, but he served up three homers in just two innings and just couldn't continue on the mound past the first two frames. This wasn't the debut that the Mariners or the southpaw were expecting, as Gonzales has posted an ERA below the 4.00 mark in each of his last three seasons. He will try to bounce back when he pitches again -- he's tabbed to start against the Astros on April 15.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Braves' Alex Dickerson: Idle versus lefty

Dickerson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals. The lefty-hitting Dickerson served as Atlanta's designated hitter for three of the team's first four games, going hitless with a walk across 10 plate appearances. He'll take a seat Monday with southpaw Josh Rogers on the mound for Washington, allowing the righty-hitting Orlando Arcia to pick up a start. Atlanta appears content to lean on a platoon of Dickerson and Arcia at the DH spot to begin the season, but once Ronald Acuna (knee) is back in action, both players will likely see their opportunities dwindle.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sits for first time

Kelenic will sit for the first time this season Monday against the Twins. Kelenic started the first three games of the year, going 1-for-11 with five strikeouts and a steal. He'll get a rest Monday even with righty Dylan Bundy on the mound for Minnesota. Jesse Winker will be the left fielder, with Adam Frazier resting his legs as the designated hitter.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not in Saturday's lineup

Diaz will sit Saturday against the Dodgers. Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's season opener. He'll get a rest day already in the second game of the year, with the Rockies seemingly wanting to ease him into the season following an abbreviated spring schedule. Dom Nunez takes over behind the plate.
DENVER, CO

