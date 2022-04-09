Mariners' Jesse Winker: Multi-hit effort in debut

Gonzales (0-1) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Twins after allowing six runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while fanning one across two innings. Gonzales didn't have major command issues as 36 of his 61 pitches went for strikes, but he served up three homers in just two innings and just couldn't continue on the mound past the first two frames. This wasn't the debut that the Mariners or the southpaw were expecting, as Gonzales has posted an ERA below the 4.00 mark in each of his last three seasons. He will try to bounce back when he pitches again -- he's tabbed to start against the Astros on April 15.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO