Mariners' Jesse Winker: Multi-hit effort in debut

Ramos went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a strikeout in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Marlins. Ramos made his major-league debut Sunday, and he was the only Giant to get on base multiple times. Both of his hits were singles, and he came around to score on a Mauricio Dubon double in the second inning. Ramos, the Giants' first-round pick from 2017, could see regular time in the outfield while he's with the big club, at the expense of Steven Duggar and Joc Pederson primarily. Ramos slashed a solid .272/.323/.399 with four home runs, 30 RBI, 30 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 229 plate appearances at Triple-A Sacramento after a midseason promotion last year.
