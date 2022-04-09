ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Multi-hit effort in debut

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Winker went 2-for-4 with a walk in a win over the Twins on Friday. Winker had a noteworthy...

www.cbssports.com

MLB Trade Rumors

Braves sign OF Delino DeShields to minors deal

The Braves have signed outfielder Delino DeShields to a minor league deal, according to the club’s transactions tracker at MLB.com. He was recently released by the Marlins, after signing a minor league deal with them and making a brief appearance in their spring camp. DeShields, 29, has played in...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Swipes first big-league bag

Rodriguez went 0-for2 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Twins. Seattle produced very little offense Monday, and Rodriguez was one of only two Mariners to reach third base as a result of drawing a walk, stealing second and advancing another base on a throwing error in the third inning. The theft was the first of the talented rookie's big-league career, but he showed plenty of acumen in that area with 21 steals in 26 attempts between High-A and Double-A last season. Rodriguez is off to a rocky start at the plate in the majors, however, going 1-for-14 through four contests.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: On bench Monday

Piscotty will sit Monday against the Rays, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. Piscotty started in right field in the first three games of the year, going 2-for-7 at the plate. Seth Brown will fill that spot Monday, with Billy McKinney starting at first base.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Stays hot in Sunday's loss

Crawford went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and a run in a loss to the Twins on Sunday. Crawford was the only other Mariner besides Mitch Haniger to record an extra-base hit in Seattle's first loss of the season, with his third-inning two-bagger setting him up to subsequently score the team's first run on Adam Frazier's single. The newly-minted shortstop has now reached safely in each of the first three games of the season, drawing a pair of walks in the opener on Friday before singling twice Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Sánchez slam leads Twins in 6-homer surge to beat Mariners

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — After his fresh start, Gary Sánchez is fitting in just fine with Minnesota. The two-time All-Star catcher with the laid-back personality hit his first home run for the Twins that was anything but low key. Sánchez sent a. “That’s called teamwork,” Sánchez said through...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Giants leave Austin Slater off Monday lineup

The San Francisco Giants did not include Austin Slater in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Slater will sit out Monday's game against the Padres while Mike Yastrzemski takes over in right field and bats leadoff. Our models project Slater to make 273 plate appearances...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Adam Frazier: Another pair of hits Sunday

Frazier went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a run in a loss to the Twins on Sunday. Frazier followed up his first hit of the season Saturday -- an RBI double that tied the game in the ninth inning -- with more timely hitting early in Sunday's loss. Frazier's third-inning single brought home J.P. Crawford for the Mariners' first run of the game, and a subsequent single gave the offseason acquisition his first multi-hit effort with Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Heliot Ramos: Two hits in debut

Ramos went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a strikeout in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Marlins. Ramos made his major-league debut Sunday, and he was the only Giant to get on base multiple times. Both of his hits were singles, and he came around to score on a Mauricio Dubon double in the second inning. Ramos, the Giants' first-round pick from 2017, could see regular time in the outfield while he's with the big club, at the expense of Steven Duggar and Joc Pederson primarily. Ramos slashed a solid .272/.323/.399 with four home runs, 30 RBI, 30 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 229 plate appearances at Triple-A Sacramento after a midseason promotion last year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Saturday

Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Jurickson Profar batting seventh Sunday for San Diego

The San Diego Padres listed Jurickson Profar as their starter in left field for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Profar will bat seventh and play out of left field Sunday while Matt Beaty takes a seat. Profar has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel for tonight's games and is projected...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Giants' Curt Casali sitting Monday versus Padres

The San Francisco Giants did not list Curt Casali as a starter for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Casali will catch a breather Monday with Joey Bart back behind home plate. Bart is batting seventh. Our projections have Casali making 235 more plate appearances this season, with 7...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: On base four times Sunday

Soler went 3-for-4 with a walk in Sunday's loss to the Giants. Don Mattingly made the seemingly odd choice to put Soler in the leadoff spot to begin the season despite his power profile and mediocre .316 OBP last season, but so far the Marlins manager is looking like a genius. Through his first three games with Miami, Soler has reached base six times in 14 plate appearances, although the 30-year-old is still looking for his first extra-base hit, run or RBI.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Belts three-run shot Sunday

Haniger went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Twins. Haniger has three hits this season and two of those have left the stadium, but he also has struck out in every game so far. Through three games this season, Haniger has gone 3-for-12 with two homers, a double, five RBI, two runs scored and three strikeouts. The 31-year-old outfielder is coming off a career year where he knocked 39 homers with 110 runs scored and an .804 OPS.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Takes loss against Twins

Gonzales (0-1) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Twins after allowing six runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while fanning one across two innings. Gonzales didn't have major command issues as 36 of his 61 pitches went for strikes, but he served up three homers in just two innings and just couldn't continue on the mound past the first two frames. This wasn't the debut that the Mariners or the southpaw were expecting, as Gonzales has posted an ERA below the 4.00 mark in each of his last three seasons. He will try to bounce back when he pitches again -- he's tabbed to start against the Astros on April 15.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sits for first time

Kelenic will sit for the first time this season Monday against the Twins. Kelenic started the first three games of the year, going 1-for-11 with five strikeouts and a steal. He'll get a rest Monday even with righty Dylan Bundy on the mound for Minnesota. Jesse Winker will be the left fielder, with Adam Frazier resting his legs as the designated hitter.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not in Saturday's lineup

Diaz will sit Saturday against the Dodgers. Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's season opener. He'll get a rest day already in the second game of the year, with the Rockies seemingly wanting to ease him into the season following an abbreviated spring schedule. Dom Nunez takes over behind the plate.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Nick Ramirez: Links up with M's on minors deal

Ramirez agreed Sunday with the Mariners on a minor-league contract, Triple-A Tacoma broadcaster Mike Curto reports. The 32-year-old lefty was assigned to Tacoma and made his debut for the affiliate Sunday, striking out two and walking one over a scoreless frame. Ramirez previously appeared in 13 MLB games with the Padres in 2021, logging a 5.75 ERA across 20.1 innings.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Exits with hip injury

Fletcher left Monday's game against the Marlins due to left hip tightness. The severity of Fletcher's injury is unknown at this time, so he'll be listed as day-to-day until the team unveils more information. Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield could see more opportunities at shortstop if Fletcher is forced to miss significant time.
ANAHEIM, CA

