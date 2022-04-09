ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians' Myles Straw: Signs five-year extension

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Straw signed a five-year, $25 million extension with the Guardians on Saturday, Zack Meisel of...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

numberfire.com

ClutchPoints

Guardians sign speedy outfielder following the Jose Ramirez extension

The Cleveland Guardians have signed outfielder Myles Straw to a 5-year, $25 million dollar extension with club options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. After a quiet offseason that saw Cleveland sign just two major league free agents, the Guardians have locked up three key players within the past couple of weeks. The team recently extended superstar Jose Ramirez with a 5-year, $124 million dollar deal and flame-throwing closer Emmanuel Clase to a 5-year, $20 million dollar deal. The plethora of extensions signal that the Guardians are looking to compete in the near future.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

CBS Sports

Reuters

