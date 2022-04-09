Guardians' Myles Straw: Signs five-year extension

Seager will start at shortstop and bat second in Monday's game against the Rockies. Seager will hit out of the two hole for the second straight contest -- both of which have come against lefty starting pitchers -- after he previously slotted third in the order against right-handers in the first two contests. The 27-year-old has thus far lived up to the 10-year, $325 million megadeal he inked over the winter, as he's opened his tenure with the Rangers with three consecutive two-hit games while scoring three times and driving in two runs.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO