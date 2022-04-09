Raw Garden Infused Pre-Rolls

Grocery chain Smart & Final has agreed to pay thousands of dollars in penalties to resolve allegations the company illegally increased prices on eggs during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Tuesday his office reached a settlement with the California-based company, per an AP report. During an investigation Bonta’s office found Smart & Final sold more than 100,000 cartons of eggs marked up by more than 10 percent between March 4, 2020 and June 22, 2020. Due to the state of emergency Governor Gavin Newsom declared on March 4, California companies were banned at that time from selling “food and other necessities” at prices more than 10 percent above pre-pandemic levels, the Los Angeles Times explains.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO