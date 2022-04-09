NC State spring game open thread

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff have kept busy this weekend in Orlando watching the EYBL AAU event. The Tar Heels have been in to see five-star target G.G. Jackson, as well as five-star, commit Simeon Wilcher already.
And on Sunday, they were keeping tabs on a pair of recruits on the same team.
Davis, Brad Frederick, and Jeff Lebo were in attendance to watch Matas Buzelis and Taylor Bowen play for Expressions Elite on Sunday morning in Orlando. Buzelis scored 13 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and dished out 5 assists while Bowen went for 25 points in the game in...
