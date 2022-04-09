ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC State spring game open thread

By Steven Muma
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s our first and last dose of NC State football this spring, and it’s going to have to tide us...

The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 in-state guard with UNC interest has huge weekend

With the first live evaluation period taking place this past weekend, numerous big time players were out in full force. One of those players who made a name for himself over the weekend was 2024 guard Paul McNeil Jr. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard plays for Garner Roads 16U on the AAU circuit and Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond County High and has already taken an unofficial visit to North Carolina. Playing in the Adidas 3SSB event in Indianapolis, McNeil put on multiple big time performances. 247Sports national writer Eric Bossi gave his thoughts on the rising junior. For our final game of the weekend, we dropped...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis, UNC staff keeping tabs on five-star recruit

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff have kept busy this weekend in Orlando watching the EYBL AAU event. The Tar Heels have been in to see five-star target G.G. Jackson, as well as five-star, commit Simeon Wilcher already.  And on Sunday, they were keeping tabs on a pair of recruits on the same team. Davis, Brad Frederick, and Jeff Lebo were in attendance to watch Matas Buzelis and Taylor Bowen play for Expressions Elite on Sunday morning in Orlando. Buzelis scored 13 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and dished out 5 assists while Bowen went for 25 points in the game in...
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC commit Simeon Wilcher stands out in weekend play

In the first live evaluation period in the AAU season over the weekend, one UNC basketball commit stood out for his play at the EYBL event in Orlando. Tar Heels’ commit Simeon Wilcher was tabbed a standout performer for his play on Friday before ultimately sitting out most of the remainder of the weekend with an ankle injury. 247Sports national writer Dushawn London broke down Wilcher’s night one performance. After a slow first half, North Carolina commit Simeon Wilcher really took over the scoring load towards the end of the third quarter and into the fourth. Wilcher helped bring his team back in...
ORLANDO, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

Noles Fall to Hokies, 23-9

The No. 3 Florida State softball team (36-4, 16-4) fell to the No. 5 Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4, 13-0) 23-9 in seven innings in front of a sell-out crowd at JoAnne Graf Field in Tallahassee, Fla. Today’s crowd marked the fifth largest in stadium history.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
AthlonSports.com

Virginia Tech Football: Hokies' 2022 Schedule Analysis

Virginia Tech kicks off the Brent Pry era on Sept. 2 and what follows is a fairly unusual schedule. Three of the Hokies' 2022 games will be played on a Thursday or a Friday, beginning with the season opener at Old Dominion. Interestingly, Virginia Tech is one of two ACC teams that will play two road games against Group of 5 competition, something that is usually a rare occurrence in the Power 5.
BLACKSBURG, VA

