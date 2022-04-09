2 shot, 1 fatal, in Christmas, Orange deputies say

Crime tape Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Two people were shot in Christmas within a mile from each other early Saturday morning, with a man found dead when deputies arrived, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

About 1 a.m., deputies arrived at the 1100 block of St. Nicholas Avenue where they found “a man in his 20s” shot dead, the agency spokesperson said in an unsigned statement.

As deputies worked that scene, a woman, also her in her 20s, was found shot inside her car at a Circle K gas station on East Colonial Drive about a mile away. The Sheriff’s Office said she was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Neither of the victims’ names have been released nor have deputies said what connection, if any, there is between the two shootings. Both are under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office statement said.

