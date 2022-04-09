ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

2 shot, 1 fatal, in Christmas, Orange deputies say

By Cristóbal Reyes, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x4qb8_0f4UhR1d00
Crime tape Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Two people were shot in Christmas within a mile from each other early Saturday morning, with a man found dead when deputies arrived, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

About 1 a.m., deputies arrived at the 1100 block of St. Nicholas Avenue where they found “a man in his 20s” shot dead, the agency spokesperson said in an unsigned statement.

As deputies worked that scene, a woman, also her in her 20s, was found shot inside her car at a Circle K gas station on East Colonial Drive about a mile away. The Sheriff’s Office said she was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Neither of the victims’ names have been released nor have deputies said what connection, if any, there is between the two shootings. Both are under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office statement said.

creyes-rios@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 1

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Suspect dies after he was shot by deputy at gas station in Monroe, authorities say

MONROE, N.C. — A man has died after a Union County sheriff’s deputy shot him at a Monroe gas station March 15, authorities confirmed. Deputies said they tried to pull over a car during a drug investigation at the Lucky Food gas station on Walkup Avenue at Macintyre Street in Monroe, but the driver didn’t stop. A woman and three children were inside the vehicle at the time, investigators said.
MONROE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Christmas, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Christmas, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Nicholas#The Sheriff S Office#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fatim Hemraj

5 years ago, a woman and her 8-month-old baby vanished after a trip to the beach. What happened to Keir and Chloe?

On April 30, 2017, 34-year-old Keir Johnson told her mother that she was taking her 8-month-old baby, Chloe, to Buckroe Beach to spend the day with a friend. The beach was only a 4-minute drive from Keir's home in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive in Hampton, Virginia, however, According to The Charley Project, Keir and Chloe never arrived. Five years later, they remain missing.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Woman shot while driving through Orlando intersection

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are searching for a suspect in an overnight shooting at an Orlando intersection. Officials with the sheriff's office say a 24-year-old woman was shot around 3 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bonneville Drive and Sussex Drive. She was taken to the hospital...
ORLANDO, FL
Fox News

Florida deputy shot, suspect killed, authorities say

A deputy was shot, and a suspect is dead following a shooting in southwest Florida on Thursday, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. at State Road 82 and Gunnery Road in Lehigh Acres, about 11 miles southwest of Fort Myers, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. "One...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy