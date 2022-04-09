ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granbury, TX

A Texas teacher resigned after reportedly burning a student's hand during a science experiment that went wrong

By Taylor Ardrey
An image of a child raising their hand at an elementary school.

  • A Texas teacher resigned after reportedly burning a student's hands during a science experiment.
  • Police said the teacher put hand sanitizer in the boy's hands before lighting the sanitizer on fire, per NBC News.
  • The incident is under investigation.

A 37-year-old Granbury, Texas teacher resigned after burning a student's hand during a science experiment that went wrong, according to reports.

The incident happened at Granbury Middle School on Friday, local police told NBC News , adding that upon arrival, law enforcement learned that the teacher "put hand sanitizer" on the student's hands "and lit the hand sanitizer as part of a science experiment."

According to the report, police said the 12-year-old boy suffered possible third-degree burns.

"It looks like every class that day had a group of students volunteer to do it. There was also another classroom that was doing that same thing where there was no incident," Granbury Police Lt. Russell Grizzard told KXAS-TV.

"Campus officials have turned this matter over to law enforcement/proper authorities for further investigation," the Granbury Independent School District said in a statement.

The news station reported that an investigation into the incident is underway, and when completed will be sent to the Hood County District Attorney's Office.

