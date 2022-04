SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The district attorneys of San Francisco and Los Angeles have filed a joint lawsuit against a law firm that has filed thousands of lawsuits against small businesses alleging violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The lawsuit filed by San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón alleges that law firm Potter Handy LLP files fraudulent, boilerplate lawsuits against the businesses to seek damages and coerce cash settlements from vulnerable business owners. Authorities estimate more than 250 businesses in San Francisco, many of them in Chinatown, have been hit with these...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 58 MINUTES AGO