ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita’s North End welcomes a new resource center

By Andrea Herrera
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LpeYL_0f4UhEnQ00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Today is the grand opening of the new evergreen resource center and library. KSN News talked with city leaders who say they’ve been waiting for this day. The grand opening is at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9 th . Residents can expect several surprises when attending the celebration.

WPD officer honored at Wind Surge game for heroism

Community leaders at the resource center say they’ve been waiting for this day ever since they moved locations and now that it’s here, they can’t wait to share the excitement with the public. Wichita mayor Brandon Whipple will be there, city council members, food trucks and typical Mexican dancers. The ribbon cutting will be at 10 a.m. but the celebrations will go on after that.

“For our grand opening the building is finally done and the murals are all complete and the furniture is here, and we are also going to take a moment and pause and celebrate the exiting activities we have happening,” said Executive Director of Empower, Ariel Rodriguez.

3 Kansas high schools report security incidents Friday

For those who have not attended the new resource center the address is 2601 N. Arkansas
Wichita, KS 67204.  To get in contact with the staff at the center people can call (316) 303-8181 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Why Kansas turnpike bridges are being raised

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you are a regular on the Kansas Turnpike, you probably have taken notice of minor construction delays as you pass under bridges from Emporia to Topeka. That is because several of those bridges are being raised to accommodate commercial traffic, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority. Construction crews are disconnecting […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Why some people may smell odor in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita wants residents to know there may be an odor in the air for the next two weeks. It says Wastewater Plant 2 at E 57th Street South and S Hydraulic Ave has experienced a temporary processing problem. It has prompted a temporary change in the process of treating […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
KSN News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Check your home, your car – $1M ticket set to expire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone in Kansas could be the winner of $1 million and not know it. And time is running out for them to claim the prize. The Kansas Lottery says that a Mega Millions ticket that someone bought in south-central Kansas last year is worth $1 million, but it is going to […]
KSN News

First Kansas tornado of 2022

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas’ first tornado of 2022 touched down in Jefferson County Tuesday night. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Topeka, it developed at 7:56 p.m. near Ozawkie and ended at 8:06 p.m. around Nortonville. The tornado’s path was 9.7 miles in length and 10 yards in width. NWS rated […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ksnw#Wpd#Wind Surge#Heroism Community#Mexican
KSN News

Woman pleads to hitting cyclist, then shooting him

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who was charged with first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting in east Wichita has pled guilty to a lesser charge. A jury trial for Charity Blackmon, 32, was scheduled to begin Monday, but the district attorney’s office said she pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree intentional murder […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

23 convictions for Wichita drug ring run from prison

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Almost two dozen people have been convicted of being involved in a Wichita drug ring. Investigators say a man doing time for murder was the mastermind from his prison cell. This week, a federal jury convicted the final two defendants in the case. KSN first reported about the drug ring two […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMJ.com

Man shot during fight in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – A 36-year-old man is in critical but stable condition after a shooting in northeast Wichita. According to officer Ed Brower, at approximately 12:43 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot behind the Kwik Shop, at 21st and Oliver. When officers arrived...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Suspects raid Wichita pharmacy and take narcotics

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a burglary that occurred at Professional Pharmacy at the corner of Murdock and Waco in Wichita. The burglary happened in the early morning hours of March 13. A white Jeep Grand Cherokee drove past the Professional Pharmacy at the corner of Murdock […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Teenager stabbed in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Investigators say that a 17 year old was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after he was stabbed by an acquaintance. Police say the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday. Officers were called to a disturbance near 11100 W. Central Ave. in Wichita. Witnesses say they saw two teenagers fighting […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Family asking for help after mom, son die in crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A family is asking for help after two family members died in a car crash earlier this month. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 3 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 42-year-old Cornella Jasper was driving a 2005 Dodge Stratus eastbound on S 32nd St in Manhattan. In the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

Body found in south Wichita near railroad track

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita on Tuesday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the call of a possible dead person in the area of S Broadway and E 47th St S. Upon arrival, officers checked the area and located a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy