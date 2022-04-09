Manistee Beverage co-owner focused on community partnerships

Betsy and James Beaudrie speak at the 2022 Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala in March. (Courtesy photo/Manistee area Chamber of Commerce)

MANISTEE – It’s been almost four years since Manistee Beverage Company first opened its doors to the public, and in that time, co-owner James Beaudrie says his small business has focused on giving back to the community.

Beaudrie, along with his wife and business partner, Betsy, were recognized as operating the small business of the year at the 2022 Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala on March 18.

“I think we were selected because the community sees what we are trying to accomplish,” Beaudrie said. “ Betsy and I use Manistee Beverage Company as a platform to grow and strengthen our community through charitable giving, creating awareness for the local nonprofits we support and by encouraging others to do the same.”



Manistee Beverage Company has joined with several other local businesses in support of many events and fundraisers that take place in Manistee. That collaboration, he says, is vital, and he views his small business award as one to be shared with the company’s many partners in public service.

“I believe that the award should have been called the ‘community partnership award,'” Beaudrie said. “I honestly believe that without our partners in the business community we would not be able to do events like Run the Pier 5k that has donated thousands of dollars to the Stomp Out Cancer Fund and to the Lakeshore Children's Advocacy Center.”

Beaudrie points to Manistee National Golf & Resort and North Channel Brewing Company, both nominees for the small business award and companies he says are “very important to Manistee County,” for sponsoring events like the Rusty Fish 100, a gravel bike race.



“... Both of those organizations, along with so many other businesses in our community, help us do so much for Manistee,” he said. “North Channel is the presenting sponsor for both of those events and Manistee National is the venue for the start/finish, and after-party for the Rusty Fish. … It truly is a community partnership award — I accepted on behalf of everyone in the room.”



The Rusty Fish 100 helps provide financial assistance for Friends of SMARTrails to develop and maintain trail systems throughout Manistee County.



Manistee Beverage Company is known for its wide selection of craft beer, fine wines, spirits and nonalcoholic beverages. Like most small businesses during the pandemic, COVID-19 created new challenges for Manistee Beverage Company, but despite this, Beaudrie says his business has “thrived” in downtown Manistee.



“We did our best to stay on track with guidelines both locally and nationally,” he said. “We saw an uptick in sales after the lockdowns and we attributed that to the rise in home consumption because bars and restaurants were shut down.”

Beaudrie, who also owns Manistee Media Company, said his focus in 2022 and beyond was to continue expanding in areas that show the most growth — a process which he says is “constantly evolving.”



“... Currently that is in the nonalcoholic department and specialty sodas,” he said. “We are excited to have our canning station reopen soon for our specialty root beer and draft beer offerings.”



In addition to improving its selection of nonalcoholic beverages, Beaudrie reports that his business is “strongly focused on growing (its) spirit section,” as well.



“If we can build an atmosphere centered around being kind, having fun and helping one another, then I think we are really doing it right,” he said.