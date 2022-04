The Cleveland Cavaliers closed out the season behind Kevin Love’s big game. The Cleveland Cavaliers have finished the regular season with a record of 44-38, with a final score of 133-115 over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks didn’t play any of their starters in earnest, with Jrue Holliday getting a few seconds of in-game time so he can collect a bonus and everyone else sitting out. There was an Antetokounmpo in the lineup, but it wasn’t Giannis, but Thanasis. Despite his involvement, the Bucks stood little chance against the Cavs.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO