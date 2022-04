Gary Lee Waymire 64, of Redding California, passed away on 03/14/2022. Gary was the first born to Elmer (Blackie) and Arla Waymire who lived in the Los Angeles area at the time. Garys Father, Blackie Waymire, was raised in the Lemoore area. After Blackie graduated from Lemoore High School and West Hills College, he moved to Los Angeles to work in the oil fields and later moved to the plumbing profession.

