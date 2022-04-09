ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians sign outfielder Myles Straw to long-term extension

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

The Cleveland Guardians signed outfielder Myles Straw to a five-year contract extension with club options for 2027 and 2028.

Financial terms of the deal announced Saturday were not disclosed.

Cleveland.com reported the five-year value at $25 million, with club options for $8 million in 2027 and $8.5 million in 2028.

Straw went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday’s season-opening 3-1 loss to the host Kansas City Royals.

Straw, 27, arrived at the trade deadline from the Houston Astros last season and batted .285 with 16 doubles, two homers and 13 stolen bases in 60 games while primarily batting leadoff and playing center field.

He is a career .266 hitter with five homers, 64 RBIs and 47 stolen bases in 257 games with the Astros (2018-21) and Cleveland.

–Field Level Media

