Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Facing Washington

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Jarry will guard the home goal during Saturday's matchup with the Capitals. Jarry was pretty...

www.cbssports.com

The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Fleury Reunion, Zucker, Jarry & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics and dive into more than just box scores. The team is gearing up for a couple huge games back-to-back against the Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines running us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

OH MY! Penguins, Crosby Win with Amazing Goal in OT, 3-2 Over Nashville

The Pittsburgh Penguins had lost four in a row in regulation. They were finally angry and a bit critical of their performance after their Saturday 6-3 drubbing by the Washington Capitals. It didn’t look good in the first 10 minutes of the third period, either. However, Sidney Crosby set up a Penguins goal and forced overtime against the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Penguins Centre Evgeni Malkin Cross-Check Hearing Monday

NHL Player Safety announced on its official Twitter account that the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin would have a hearing for his cross-check to the Nashville Predators’ Mark Borowiecki. On Sunday, Malkin slashed Borowiecki’s stick out of his hands before cross-checking the Predators’ defenseman to his mouth. Malkin received...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL's department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check "retaliatory and aggressive."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Carey Price Return to Canadiens is No Longer a Given for Monday

With the news that goaltender Jake Allen is out with an injury, questions about what happens in the net for the Montreal Canadiens are everywhere. Multiple reports surfaced, including one by Arpon Basu that the expectation was fans would see Carey Price return on Monday vs. the Winnipeg Jets. A call-up by the Canadiens on Sunday lends credence to the idea that is not the case.
NHL
Yardbarker

Capitals vs. Penguins Prediction and Odds (Pittsburgh Looking to End Three Game Slide)

The Washington Capitals head to PPH Paints Arena this afternoon to face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins. These teams have developed quite a rivalry over the last few years with all the playoff games the pair have played. The pair are also neck-and-neck in the Metropolitan Conference with the Penguins at 92 points and the Caps are 86. Washington would love nothing more than to skate into Pittsburgh and steal a couple of points from the Penguins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins’ Biggest Playoff Concerns Should Be Goaltending & Defense

After dropping the last two games to their prospective first-round opponent, the New York Rangers, Pittsburgh’s goalie tandem needs to be fully prepared to endure an onslaught of offensive pressure in the playoffs. Jarry is having a career season as the starting netminder with 33 wins, but can he continue this valiant effort beyond the regular season?
PITTSBURGH, PA
