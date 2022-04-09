ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Devils' Nico Daws: Starting in Dallas

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Daws will patrol the crease during Saturday's road game versus the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Wild’s Kaprizov & Spurgeon Tie Franchise Records in Win Over Kings

The Minnesota Wild took on the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday (April 10) and once again started the game down early. The Kings scored a shorthanded goal and followed that up with two more goals to take a commanding 3-0 lead before the 11-minute mark of the first period. The Wild looked to be nearly out of the game but they fought back with back-to-back goals late in the period to get back within one.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Preview: Coyotes Travel to Vegas to Take On Golden Knights

TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: ESPN 620 AM. The Arizona Coyotes will hit the road for a one-game trip and to take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. This will be the Coyotes lone trip to Las Vegas this season, with their last appearance coming almost exactly one year ago on April 11, 2021 (1-0 L). Puck drop at T-Mobile Arena is set for 7 p.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
Local
Texas Sports
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

The Denver Broncos Re-Signed A QB Today

Brett Rypien has signed his one-year exclusive rights tender with the Denver Broncos, according to team reporter Aric DiLalla. The quarterback has spent three years shuttling from Denver’s practice squad to the bench since arriving as an undrafted free agent in 2019. As the third-stringer behind Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, he attempted just two passes last season.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

NHL playoff watch standings update: Southern-fried contender clash between Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators

Three weeks from Saturday, all eight first-round matchups in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs will be set. At this point, the Florida Panthers have clinched a spot (and are on their way to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference), while the Nashville Predators are in possession of the first Western Conference wild-card spot. So in theory, the game Saturday night between the two clubs is a potential Stanley Cup Final preview. How likely would this matchup be? Well, thanks to FiveThirtyEight, we have some projections: The Panthers have a 24% shot at reaching the Cup Final, while the Preds' Cup Final chances are 6%.
NASHVILLE, TN
#Rangers
NHL

Rapid Recap: Avalanche 2, Oilers 1 SO

The Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in a shootout thriller on Saturday night at Rogers Place. With the win, Colorado notched its sixth-straight win and extended its point streak to eight games (7-0-1). Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner as well as the Avs' sole regulation strike. After...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Stars' Esa Lindell: Back in action Saturday

Lindell (upper body) is in the lineup Saturday against visiting New Jersey, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports. Lindell will make his return after a five-game absence. He'll resume his role on the team's second pairing next to John Klingberg and look to build on his 23 points in 65 games this season.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Twins' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Saturday

Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGRZ TV

Power set for NHL debut with Sabres in Toronto

Despite an NHL record 11th straight season out of the playoffs, there is a legitimate reason for optimism surrounding the Sabres. A big part of that will be on display for the first time in blue and gold Tuesday night. Defenseman Owen Power, who the Sabres drafted first overall last...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Stars' Denis Gurianov: Remains out Saturday

Gurianov (illness) won't play Saturday against visiting New Jersey, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports. The 24-year-old will miss his third straight game with the ailment. Gurianov will have a chance to return in a quick turnaround Sunday in Chicago, but since the team likely won't hold a morning skate ahead of that contest, fantasy managers will probably need to wait to see if he takes the ice for pregame warmups.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Roslovic scores 3, Columbus beats Detroit 5-4 in OT

DETROIT (AP) — Jack Roslovic scored three goals, including the winner at 3:19 of overtime, and added an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 Saturday night. “It’s great,” Roslovic said. “Whenever I can help the team in scoring goals, it’s important and...
DETROIT, MI

