Stars' Jacob Peterson: Back at it

 2 days ago

Peterson (lower body) will return to the lineup Saturday against New...

Faulk helps Blues defeat Islanders, move into second place in Central

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues extended their point streak to eight games with their fifth straight win, 6-1 against the New York Islanders at Enterprise Center on Saturday. Justin Faulk had two goals and an assist, and Vladimir Tarasenko and Robert Thomas each had a goal and two assists for the Blues (42-20-10), who are 7-0-1 during the streak and moved into second place in the Central Division, two points ahead of the Minnesota Wild.
Wild’s Kaprizov & Spurgeon Tie Franchise Records in Win Over Kings

The Minnesota Wild took on the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday (April 10) and once again started the game down early. The Kings scored a shorthanded goal and followed that up with two more goals to take a commanding 3-0 lead before the 11-minute mark of the first period. The Wild looked to be nearly out of the game but they fought back with back-to-back goals late in the period to get back within one.
NHL playoff watch standings update: Southern-fried contender clash between Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators

Three weeks from Saturday, all eight first-round matchups in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs will be set. At this point, the Florida Panthers have clinched a spot (and are on their way to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference), while the Nashville Predators are in possession of the first Western Conference wild-card spot. So in theory, the game Saturday night between the two clubs is a potential Stanley Cup Final preview. How likely would this matchup be? Well, thanks to FiveThirtyEight, we have some projections: The Panthers have a 24% shot at reaching the Cup Final, while the Preds' Cup Final chances are 6%.
49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
Jets focus on playing 'right way' in desperate wild card push

Winnipeg five points out of playoff spot with eight games left. The Winnipeg Jets are not interested in any conversation about hope or help when it comes to their precarious position chasing a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. A 4-2 victory at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday moved Winnipeg...
GAME RECAP: Avalanche 2, Oilers 1 (SO)

EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers were so close to the summit, but then the Avalanche came. Mikko Koskinen made 32 saves, and Warren Foegele had the only goal through nearly 55 minutes of a terrific hockey game at Rogers Place before Nathan MacKinnon tied the game to send it into extra time.
NHL coaches debate rest vs. rust heading into Stanley Cup Playoffs

How much to play top players with postseason spot set a tough question to answer. The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2021-22 season by former NHL coaches and assistants who will turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. Rocky Thompson and Dave Barr will take turns providing insight.
How to watch Stars vs. Lightning: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Tuesday's game between the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning at American Airlines Center:. Game 73: Dallas Stars (41-27-4, 86 points) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (44-20-8, 96 points) When: Tuesday, April 12 at 8:30 p.m. CT. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, Texas. TV:...
The LA Kings should pursue goalie Dryden McKay

The LA Kings could use some goaltending depth in their prospect pipeline, and the 2022 Hobey Baker Award winner could be brought in without using a draft pick. The LA Kings prospect pool is consistently ranked in the top five of all prospect pools in the National Hockey League. The...
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Stars in Final Meeting of Season

Chicago and Dallas square off for third time this season Sunday night at the United Center. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN 720 AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks and the Dallas Stars meet for the third and final time this season on Sunday...
Bastian Practices, Blackwood Close and 4 with 20 | NOTEBOOK

Get the latest info from the Devils Monday afternoon practice at Gila River Arena in Arizona. Forward Nathan Bastian practiced in a full-contact jersey Monday afternoon at Gila River Arena. Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood worked out off the ice; expected to join team for Tuesday's morning skate. The Devils have four...
Stars' Esa Lindell: Back in action Saturday

Lindell (upper body) is in the lineup Saturday against visiting New Jersey, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports. Lindell will make his return after a five-game absence. He'll resume his role on the team's second pairing next to John Klingberg and look to build on his 23 points in 65 games this season.
Jets open road trip with win over Ottawa

KANATA - Before Sunday's game against the Ottawa Senators, Nikolaj Ehlers took a photo with Ottawa's starting goaltender Mads Sogaard during warm-up. The two products of Aalborg, Denmark played together in the offseason during the Olympic Qualifying tournament that helped Denmark secure its first men's hockey Olympic berth. But once...
Twins' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Saturday

Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sits for first time

Kelenic will sit for the first time this season Monday against the Twins. Kelenic started the first three games of the year, going 1-for-11 with five strikeouts and a steal. He'll get a rest Monday even with righty Dylan Bundy on the mound for Minnesota. Jesse Winker will be the left fielder, with Adam Frazier resting his legs as the designated hitter.
MacKinnon's SO goal beat Oilers for Avs' 6th straight win

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner after having Colorado's lone goal in regulation, leading the Avalanche to their sixth straight victory with a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche, who are 11-1-1 in their...
Hawks' John Collins: Status remains clouded

The Hawks have not issued an update on Collins' (finger, foot) status ahead of Wednesday's play-in matchup against the Hornets, but the forward told Chris Kirchner of The Athletic on Sunday that he's "still not sure" if he'll be available. While on the surface this seems like a fairly positive...
