Stars' Denis Gurianov: Remains out Saturday

With the Chicago Blackhawks out of the playoff race, it feels like a good time to talk about the offseason. When it comes to free agency, one position where general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson will have to focus his attention is goaltending. Marc-Andre Fleury was traded before the deadline passed, while Kevin Lankinen is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA). Thus, there are two spots that may need to be filled in net this summer. With Chicago rebuilding, they likely will not be bringing in too many big-name players this offseason. Yet, there are three UFA goaltenders who Davidson should still consider pursuing heavily. Let’s discuss each of them now.
The Vegas Golden Knights began Monday two points back of the Los Angeles Kings with a game in hand in the race for third place in the Pacific Division standings and also two points behind the Dallas Stars for the conference's second wild-card playoff berth with Dallas holding a game in hand.
Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are expected to start goaltender Casey DeSmith for Sunday’s home game against the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena. His status was announced in a statement. In 19 games this season, DeSmith has a 7-4-4 record, a 2.95 goals against average, a .905 save percentage and...
Twice in less than three weeks, the Edmonton Oilers have engaged the Colorado Avalanche in a tremendous showcase of hockey. Unfortunately for the Oilers, they’ve lost both times. In a game that needed a shootout to determine the winner, Edmonton fell 2-1 to the Avalanche at Rogers Place on...
The Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in a shootout thriller on Saturday night at Rogers Place. With the win, Colorado notched its sixth-straight win and extended its point streak to eight games (7-0-1). Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner as well as the Avs' sole regulation strike. After...
For most players, 41 points on 14-of-17 shooting is a career night. For Joel Embiid this season, it's just another day at the office. The Philadelphia 76ers center dominated the Indiana Pacers Saturday to give his team its 50th win of the season, and in the process put a cherry on top of his remarkable season. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James out for their season finales Sunday, Embiid has, barring something historic, clinched the scoring title at 30.6 points per game.
I sat down with new Stars goaltender, Scott Wedgewood to discuss his transition to Dallas and his outlook on the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Sam: How have you enjoyed your transition to Dallas since the trade?. Scott: Right away, with the capacity of the fans and the interactions and...
The New York Rangers practiced today at the MSG Training Center in Tarrytown in preparation for their first place showdown with the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Only two points separate the clubs with two games to play, both at Madison Square Garden. When asked if the Rangers would rest some...
Kylington (upper body) joined practice Monday and could return Tuesday against Seattle, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports. Kylington skated as an extra Monday but says he's "ready to go and available." His status for Tuesday's game likely won't be determined until pregame warmups. The 24-year-old has 27 points in 64 games this season and has missed the last five contests.
Lindell (upper body) is in the lineup Saturday against visiting New Jersey, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports. Lindell will make his return after a five-game absence. He'll resume his role on the team's second pairing next to John Klingberg and look to build on his 23 points in 65 games this season.
The Dallas Stars try to bounce back from two straight losses as they travel to Chicago to face the Blackhawks on the second night of a back-to-back. Dallas lost a 3-1 contest to the New Jersey Devils on home ice on Saturday afternoon. They held a 1-0 lead into the third period but saw NJ tally three in the frame including two in the final 70 seconds to seal the victory.
The Hawks have not issued an update on Collins' (finger, foot) status ahead of Wednesday's play-in matchup against the Hornets, but the forward told Chris Kirchner of The Athletic on Sunday that he's "still not sure" if he'll be available. While on the surface this seems like a fairly positive...
Malkin will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Monday for a cross-check on Predators Mark Borowiecki. Malkin should be expected to miss several games considering he cross-checked Borowiecki in the face. In 37 games back from a knee injury, the 35-year-old center racked up 17 goals and 20 assists for a point-per-game pace. Without Malkin in the lineup, Pittsburgh will likely shift Jeff Carter to the second line, which should bolster his fantasy value.
It was a week that started strong for the Nashville Predators, but one that unfortunately came to a screeching halt. After defeating the Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators, outscoring the two teams 9-4, they dropped back-to-back decisions against the Florida Panthers and Pittsburgh Penguins over the weekend. Scavenging five of a possible eight points, the Predators remain in the first wild card spot in the Western Conference, with the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights following close behind with 86 and 84 points, respectively. There are now 10 games left, and it doesn’t appear they will clinch a playoff spot until the end of the regular season. To make matters worse, the teams ahead of them aren’t doing them any favors, as two of the top three teams in the Central Division are on extended winning streaks.
The Minnesota Wild currently have 13 games remaining on their 2021-22 NHL schedule and a lot of eyes will be on them once the playoffs arrive. The Wild currently occupy the second-place spot in the Central Division with a 43-21-5 record and 91 points so far, putting them on pace for what would be a franchise-best 108 points. The team’s success this season has raised expectations for a deep playoff run, especially with Zach Parise’s and Ryan Suter‘s buyouts kicking in next year.
Alex Chiasson had a goal and an assist, Thatcher Demko made 34 saves for his career-high 30th win and the Vancouver Canucks kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Jason Dickinson, Conor Garland and Luke Schenn also scored for...
Comments / 0