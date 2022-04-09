Devils' Nathan Bastian: Still sidelined

Spurgeon had a goal and a power-play assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Kings. After extending his assist streak to seven games with a helper on Kirill Kaprizov's power-play tally in the first, Spurgeon scored his first goal during this stretch to tie the game at 3-3 early in the second. The dependable defenseman has seven goals and 29 assists, which leaves Spurgeon just four points away from reaching 40 for the second time in his 12-year career.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO