Newark, NJ

Devils' Nathan Bastian: Still sidelined

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Bastian (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Stars, Amanda Stein of the Devils'...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup vs Senators includes Kakko and Rooney

The New York Rangers lineup will finally get two key players back as both Kaapo Kakko and Kevin Rooney will return against the Senators on Saturday. Based off of Friday’s practice lines, Kakko will be on the right wing of the third line centered by Barclay Goodrow with Alexis Lafreniere on the opposite flank.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Preview: Coyotes Travel to Vegas to Take On Golden Knights

TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: ESPN 620 AM. The Arizona Coyotes will hit the road for a one-game trip and to take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. This will be the Coyotes lone trip to Las Vegas this season, with their last appearance coming almost exactly one year ago on April 11, 2021 (1-0 L). Puck drop at T-Mobile Arena is set for 7 p.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens News and Rumors: Price, Drouin, Gallagher, Koivu, and More

In this week’s Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, we’ll break down yet another wild week in Montreal. Under interim head coach Martin St. Louis, the Habs, despite multiple injuries, continue to provide entertaining and competitive hockey against the league’s top teams. The season will come to an end soon, leaving general manager Kent Hughes sometime before the NHL Entry Draft to implement his plan.
NHL
Yardbarker

Carey Price Return to Canadiens is No Longer a Given for Monday

With the news that goaltender Jake Allen is out with an injury, questions about what happens in the net for the Montreal Canadiens are everywhere. Multiple reports surfaced, including one by Arpon Basu that the expectation was fans would see Carey Price return on Monday vs. the Winnipeg Jets. A call-up by the Canadiens on Sunday lends credence to the idea that is not the case.
NHL
Reuters

Two goals in final 71 seconds get Devils past Stars

EditorsNote: 2nd update, tweak first graf to indicate Dallas was host. Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the final 1:11 on Saturday afternoon as the New Jersey Devils stunned the Dallas Stars and delivered a blow to the host’s playoff hopes with a 3-1 win.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Sports

Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Extends streak with two-point game

Spurgeon had a goal and a power-play assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Kings. After extending his assist streak to seven games with a helper on Kirill Kaprizov's power-play tally in the first, Spurgeon scored his first goal during this stretch to tie the game at 3-3 early in the second. The dependable defenseman has seven goals and 29 assists, which leaves Spurgeon just four points away from reaching 40 for the second time in his 12-year career.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Two helpers in OT win

Nyquist dished out two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings. Nyquist generated plenty of chances against the porous Detroit defense, as he also finished with four shots on goal and another four missed shots. The inspired performance -- his first multi-point outing since March 19 -- against his former team raised Nyquist's season point total to 44 through 73 games.
COLUMBUS, OH
markerzone.com

CANADIENS INVITE YOUNG FAN TO UPCOMING GAME ON SATURDAY NIGHT

On Saturday night, Nick Suzuki went to throw a puck to a young fan during warmups, only to have the fan miss the catch and take the puck to his face. Fortunately, all was okay, and Suzuki made sure to not only take a photo with the young boy, but give him a stick as well.
NHL
Yardbarker

Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Gaudreau, Valimaki, Ruzicka

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Johnny Gaudreau is just one away from becoming the franchise’s sixth ever player to crack the 100-point barrier. In other news, Juuso Valimaki got a brief new shot with the big club after being recalled from the Stockton Heat this past week. He wasn’t alone in that regard either, as Adam Ruzicka was recalled alongside him.
NHL
WGRZ TV

Power set for NHL debut with Sabres in Toronto

Despite an NHL record 11th straight season out of the playoffs, there is a legitimate reason for optimism surrounding the Sabres. A big part of that will be on display for the first time in blue and gold Tuesday night. Defenseman Owen Power, who the Sabres drafted first overall last...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Status remains clouded

The Hawks have not issued an update on Collins' (finger, foot) status ahead of Wednesday's play-in matchup against the Hornets, but the forward told Chris Kirchner of The Athletic on Sunday that he's "still not sure" if he'll be available. While on the surface this seems like a fairly positive...
NBA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sits for first time

Kelenic will sit for the first time this season Monday against the Twins. Kelenic started the first three games of the year, going 1-for-11 with five strikeouts and a steal. He'll get a rest Monday even with righty Dylan Bundy on the mound for Minnesota. Jesse Winker will be the left fielder, with Adam Frazier resting his legs as the designated hitter.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not in Saturday's lineup

Diaz will sit Saturday against the Dodgers. Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's season opener. He'll get a rest day already in the second game of the year, with the Rockies seemingly wanting to ease him into the season following an abbreviated spring schedule. Dom Nunez takes over behind the plate.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols: On bench for third straight

Pujols is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Pujols was deployed as the Cardinals' designated hitter in Thursday's season-opening win, but the starting assignment appeared to be mostly ceremonial while he donned a St. Louis uniform for the first time since the 2011 campaign. He'll now be on the bench for the third game in a row, as manager Oliver Marmol goes with Lars Nootbaar as the team's DH. Pujols' future starting opportunities will likely be limited mostly to left-handed pitching.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Resting Monday

Dickerson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Dickerson will take a seat for the second time in the four-game series after going 1-for-8 with an RBI between starts Friday and Saturday. He still appears locked in as the Cardinals' primary designated hitter, as the lefty-hitting Dickerson is expected to be the team's main option against right-handed pitching, while the lefty-hitting Albert Pujols picks up starts versus lefties. Both Dickerson and Pujols will rest Monday, however, with manager Oliver Marmol electing to give fourth outfielder Lars Nootbaar a look in the DH role against Pirates righty Zach Thompson.
MLB

