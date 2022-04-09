ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Good to go

 2 days ago

Zucker (lower body) will return to the lineup Saturday versus Washington. Zucker...

Penguins News & Rumors: Fleury Reunion, Zucker, Jarry & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics and dive into more than just box scores. The team is gearing up for a couple huge games back-to-back against the Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines running us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
OH MY! Penguins, Crosby Win with Amazing Goal in OT, 3-2 Over Nashville

The Pittsburgh Penguins had lost four in a row in regulation. They were finally angry and a bit critical of their performance after their Saturday 6-3 drubbing by the Washington Capitals. It didn’t look good in the first 10 minutes of the third period, either. However, Sidney Crosby set up a Penguins goal and forced overtime against the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wild’s Kaprizov & Spurgeon Tie Franchise Records in Win Over Kings

The Minnesota Wild took on the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday (April 10) and once again started the game down early. The Kings scored a shorthanded goal and followed that up with two more goals to take a commanding 3-0 lead before the 11-minute mark of the first period. The Wild looked to be nearly out of the game but they fought back with back-to-back goals late in the period to get back within one.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Preview: Coyotes Travel to Vegas to Take On Golden Knights

TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: ESPN 620 AM. The Arizona Coyotes will hit the road for a one-game trip and to take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. This will be the Coyotes lone trip to Las Vegas this season, with their last appearance coming almost exactly one year ago on April 11, 2021 (1-0 L). Puck drop at T-Mobile Arena is set for 7 p.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
Wild's Jared Spurgeon: Extends streak with two-point game

Spurgeon had a goal and a power-play assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Kings. After extending his assist streak to seven games with a helper on Kirill Kaprizov's power-play tally in the first, Spurgeon scored his first goal during this stretch to tie the game at 3-3 early in the second. The dependable defenseman has seven goals and 29 assists, which leaves Spurgeon just four points away from reaching 40 for the second time in his 12-year career.
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Sabres 0

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's shutout of Buffalo on Sunday. One of the most important segments in the game came just shy of the halfway point of the first period. At the 8:29 mark, Brian Elliott made a key save on a scoring chance from Buffalo's Rasmus Asplund. Less than a minute later, Corey Perry scored from the slot to open the scoring. Seventeen seconds after Perry's goal, Ondrej Palat netted another one for the Lightning. The Elliott save, followed by tallies that ended long goalless streaks for Perry (16 games) and Palat (28 games), provided the Lightning with a big momentum boost and a multi-goal lead that they would never relinquish.
TAMPA, FL
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Two helpers in OT win

Nyquist dished out two assists in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings. Nyquist generated plenty of chances against the porous Detroit defense, as he also finished with four shots on goal and another four missed shots. The inspired performance -- his first multi-point outing since March 19 -- against his former team raised Nyquist's season point total to 44 through 73 games.
COLUMBUS, OH
Roslovic scores 3, Columbus beats Detroit 5-4 in OT

DETROIT (AP) — Jack Roslovic scored three goals, including the winner at 3:19 of overtime, and added an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 Saturday night. “It’s great,” Roslovic said. “Whenever I can help the team in scoring goals, it’s important and...
DETROIT, MI
Power set for NHL debut with Sabres in Toronto

Despite an NHL record 11th straight season out of the playoffs, there is a legitimate reason for optimism surrounding the Sabres. A big part of that will be on display for the first time in blue and gold Tuesday night. Defenseman Owen Power, who the Sabres drafted first overall last...
BUFFALO, NY
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Set for hearing with league

Malkin will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Monday for a cross-check on Predators Mark Borowiecki. Malkin should be expected to miss several games considering he cross-checked Borowiecki in the face. In 37 games back from a knee injury, the 35-year-old center racked up 17 goals and 20 assists for a point-per-game pace. Without Malkin in the lineup, Pittsburgh will likely shift Jeff Carter to the second line, which should bolster his fantasy value.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not in Saturday's lineup

Diaz will sit Saturday against the Dodgers. Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's season opener. He'll get a rest day already in the second game of the year, with the Rockies seemingly wanting to ease him into the season following an abbreviated spring schedule. Dom Nunez takes over behind the plate.
DENVER, CO
Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
DENVER, CO
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sits for first time

Kelenic will sit for the first time this season Monday against the Twins. Kelenic started the first three games of the year, going 1-for-11 with five strikeouts and a steal. He'll get a rest Monday even with righty Dylan Bundy on the mound for Minnesota. Jesse Winker will be the left fielder, with Adam Frazier resting his legs as the designated hitter.
SEATTLE, WA
Twins' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Saturday

Sanchez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez served as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day matchup and went 0-for-4, but he hit a deep fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth inning that came within feet of leaving the yard. Alex Kirilloff will DH while Nick Gordon starts in left field Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting Sunday

Kiermaier is not in Sunday's lineup against the Orioles. Kiermaier is out of the lineup after starting the team's first two games, during which he went a combined 1-for-6 with a double and run scored. Manuel Margot rejoins the lineup after sitting Saturday, and he will play center field while batting ninth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

